VENICE — Cameras are expected to be recording the city’s Holiday Parade on Nov. 30.
Not TV cameras. According to the parade’s website, it won’t be televised this year.
Surveillance cameras.
Police Chief Tom Mattmuller told the City Council on Tuesday the four surveillance cameras recently installed downtown are expected to be operational by the parade date.
Information Technology Director Christophe St. Luce said they’ll have test footage from the city’s cameras to work with later this week.
The cameras are along West Venice Avenue at Harbor Drive, Nassau Avenue and Nokomis Avenue and in Centennial Park.
The police department also has a mobile camera unit, though Mattmuller didn’t say if it would be deployed during the parade.
The cost for Phase 1 of the surveillance project is about $400,000 so far, from 1-cent sales surtax funds. Phase 2 will involve cameras at the airport festival grounds, the Venice Fishing Pier and the South Jetty, he said.
First, though, conduit and fiber-optic lines need to be run to the airport and the pier. The jetty camera will be connected to the pier by radio wave transmission to avoid the expense of the conduit and lines.
The cameras have their own power lines so they don’t interfere with downtown lighting.
Mattmuller said the department doesn’t yet have a written policy regarding the cameras. He was unable to find one for a police department, he said, so he’s reaching out to cities that have cameras for their policies.
“We just haven’t found one that we’re ready to present,” he said.
There are some guidelines, however.
“The operating policy is that this is only recording what’s on public property,” City Manager Ed Lavallee said, because people don’t have an expectation of privacy there.
Some city facilities have their own cameras, St. Luce said, but primarily for insurance purposes.
Only the police department has access to the camera feed and recordings, Mattmuller said, and the recordings are only maintained for 30 days.
The city would have to buy more equipment to store them longer, St. Luce said. Currently, the plan is to store them an a hard drive at City Hall.
