VENICE — Ron Smith, 68, is running for Seat 2 on the City Council but he won’t be knocking on your door any time in the near future.
He doesn’t believe in long campaigns, so he’s not planning to campaign until after the qualifying period ends on Aug. 26, he said.
When he does, prospective voters can expect to hear a platform similar to the one Brian Kelly got elected on in 2020: responsible growth, environmental protection and historic preservation, especially of the city’s circus connection.
Kelly resigned from the Council last December after he moved out of the city, or he’d still have another year in office.
Under the city charter, Rachel Frank was appointed to fill the seat until the next election, this year, but she decided to run for an open seat with a three-year term rather than seek to finish out the remainder of Seat 2’s term.
The one-year term is an attraction for Smith, however.
He’s been a resident of Venice on and off for a total of about 10 years since 1981, first moving here to be the city editor for the Sarasota Herald-Tribune. After five years, he dusted off his law degree and became an assistant state attorney for 12 years.
He’s now largely retired, though he said he still handles the occasional legal matter.
It was retirement that brought him and his wife, Jean, back to Venice, he said. She passed away in 2020.
“I love Venice,” he said. “I honestly believe it’s the best community all the way from Tampa to Naples.”
Keeping it that way means responsible growth that benefits the entire community with only rare exceptions allowed to the comprehensive plan so the city doesn’t get overbuilt like downtown Sarasota, he said.
Prior City Councils have done a good job in that regard, he said, but the fact that hundreds of people signed petitions about the recently adopted land-development regulations shows the current Council hasn’t explained its intentions well.
It could also do a better job of making sure people understand that not all of the growth they see is in the city limits. He said he’d be an advocate to the Board of County Commissioners for Venice residents in such matters.
He’d also visit each of the city’s advisory boards to get educated on what they do and to let the members know their contributions are valued, he said.
“I want to be a consensus builder,” he said.
Smith is on the board of his condo association at Bristol House and had a role in Venice Theatre’s recent production of “To Kill a Mockingbird.”
He’s also the co-author, with renowned coach Howard Schnellenberger, of “Passing the Torch: Building Winning Football Programs … with a Dose of Swagger Along the Way.”
