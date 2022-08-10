Millions are at stake for the one who gains control of a film being made in Hollywood by a creative team that has worked together before.
The is the gist of “Smoke & Mirrors,” the new offering in Florida Studio Theatre’s Gompertz Theatre, where it opened Aug. 3.
But this time, the team featured in the story is not so together as in the past, on another Hollywood film — one that was not too successful. Hamilton Orr (Ben Cherry), the director, wants a bigger slice of the pie on this next film, which promises to be better.
To do so, he plans to get rid of Derek Coburn (Jack Gerhard), the film’s star, who has bigger biceps than brain matter.
And if there happens to be another casualty, well, so be it — more pie for the director.
All this intrigue plus heavy doses of nonsense happen in the beach house of Governor Robert Tubbman on a private island off the Mississippi coast.
This beach house is more like a hunting lodge, complete with the guns that likely killed all the trophies on the walls and mantel, and will facilitate the murder gone wrong.
Or did it really go wrong?
After all, film directors are used to moving the direction of plots to make a better story (or perhaps a more lucrative result for his favorite person).
“Ham” elicits the help of the film’s writer, Clark Robinson (Albert Bonilla). Also along for this roller coaster ride is Hamilton’s wife, Barbara (Alanna Smith) who seems to mostly hang out at the beach while the film bunch gets down to the business of planning the film shooting that turns out to be a shot that goes wrong — or did it?
And is she part of the “real” plot.
When Sheriff Leroy Lumpkin arrives, the truth will come out or will it, given what seems to be a less than savvy sheriff?
Gerhard’s program photo is that of what appears to be a mild-mannered, pleasant-appearing young man. Both his character’s entrance and his exit belie that even as mayhem and murder erupt to transform the tone of this story, he proves to be an outrageous character.
Twists and turns of the plot and the character alliances and allegiances combine to make this both a mystery thriller and comedic chiller.
While there is enough that happens before our very eyes, remarks about things that happen outside on the beach embellish the quirkiness of the story.
So goes the story, which does not quite go as planned by Hamilton — or does it?
Director Catherine Randazzo could not have improved the timing within this comedy with even the best stop-watch. Her experience was obvious, although it helped to have selected such a talented cast of characters. That word is spelled with a capital C.
One would expect that small-town sheriff to be the most outrageous — no easy task given this group of actors.
Justin Ness was absolutely the quintessential “Gomer Pile plays Sheriff Andy Griffith” and then some but even he was not quite as outrageous as Derek, the film star with the personality that is so over the top.
Did I mention that this production is humor on steroids, only more so?
The fun even continues at intermission as the stage crew guy appears wearing a jacket that says “Forensics” on the back.
“There will be hell to pay if you dumped the star’s carcass into the Gulf of Mexico,” the sheriff says into the phone as Act 2 begins.
The sheriff comments that the governor will not be happy that this happened in his house.
But what exactly did happen in that house? Who really is to blame? The answer could be worth a million to someone and incarceration to another one or more.
For dinner before the show, make reservations in the Green Room Cafe in FST’s Hegner Theatre wing on First Street. “Smoke and Mirrors” is presented in the Gompertz Theatre, which also is in this building.
Call 941-366-9000 for reservations for the show and/or the dining room. There is plenty or parking in the Palm Avenue Garage (first two hours free) behind the Art Ovation Hotel (Coconut Avenue between Palm and First Street).
To learn more about all the offerings on the many stages of Florida Studio Theatre, visit: floridastudiotheatre.org
