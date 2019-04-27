VNfire042519a

Venice firefighters make their way down off a ladder truck after checking out the roof in the 200 block of W. Venice Avenue.

 PHOTO BY GREG GILES

A commercial kitchen fire got a little out of hand drawing a number of fire engines and briefly closing down a major downtown Venice roadway.

Five fire engines and an ambulance were sent to the 200 block of W. Venice Avenue on Thursday around 9 a.m.

The fire occurred within a few hundred yards of Fire Station No. 1.

Deputy Fire Chief Frank Giddens said the smoke originated from the Upper Crust Cafe and Bakery.

“The damper did its job,” Giddens said. The purpose of a stove damper is to limit the amount of air getting pulled through a chimney, which decreases the fire.

The city’s ladder truck was brought in to explore whether any flames may have gotten into the roof or any other adjoining structures.

Thermal cameras were used to make sure there was no sign of fire inside the walls.

FPL was called to the scene the turn off the electric grid if necessary.

Customers were back in the bakery after only a few minutes following the fire department’s assessment of the situation.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments