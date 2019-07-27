Haylie Floyd's first experience as a missionary overseas was certainly memorable. After visiting Haiti to set up a missionary outpost, her team had to cut the trip short and flee their location after riots in Haiti over political turmoil.
Still, the 19-year old Venice High graduate said she was never afraid.
The teen was one of 11 who traveled from Orlando's YWAM (Youth With A Mission) ministry to Port-au-Prince, the to Les Cayes to set up a YWAM outpost.
The missionary work had been successful. The group of youth had accomplished what they came to do: minister the word of God to the people of Les Cayes in church, twice a week at a local center for street kids, Sunday school and more.
Rioting had begun in early February, a week before the YWAM team was scheduled to leave. The riots were over corruption in the government. Sanctions against Venezuela had pinched Haiti's economy, which depended on petroleum from Venezuela, and a Haitian Senate investigation found government corruption, according to news reports. Organized protests began. Then disorganized ones. Tires were set afire in the street.
In Les Cayes, all the outbound roads had been blocked. The six hour road trip to the capital wasn't an option.
"They were throwing up big boulders in the streets, or placing trees or large welded pieces of metal in the crossings," Floyd said.
"We couldn't leave the house for seven days. We couldn't be seen or we'd get rocks thrown at us," she said. They'd been warned.
Finally, the team leaders and their YWAM hosts, a pregnant Haitian woman and her American husband, decided it was time for the group to leave for their safety.
Under darkness of night, around 4 a.m., the group piled into two pickup trucks with double cabs. They kept their heads down and out of sight. No one was allowed to travel in the cargo area for fear of being spotted.
The drivers took back roads to avoid detection, including river crossings, until they reached a local airport 30 minutes away.
At the airport, at dawn, 11 people piled into a small two-propeller aircraft designed to hold eight.
Once in Port-au-Prince, they made it to a youth hostel where they holed up until the next morning, when they were able to board a flight back to the U.S.
Floyd said a lot of praying was going on the entire time, but there wasn't a lot of panicking.
"We trusted the leaders," she said.
Looking back, Floyd said it was a super exciting time.
"We got done what we intended to do ... evangelizing and preaching the gospel. I do think we made an impact.," she said.
There were people who gave their lives to Jesus on the alters, she said, and testimonials of healings.
Would Floyd go back to Haiti if asked?
"Yes," she said emphatically. "At no time did I feel in danger. I love Haiti. The people are so joyful and so happy. And the culture, learning and seeing new experiences, hearing people speaking Haitian Creole. The relationships I made with the Haitian people there. Hopefully we left the love of Jesus with them."
She'll miss sitting atop the roof of their host's house, which purred in the evening to the sound of an electric generator, and gazing up at the black sky and counting shooting stars with missionary friends, now bonded forever with their unique experience.
Back in Orlando, Floyd has secured a job with YWAM in preparation for The Send, a stadium event that drew roughly 60,000 high schoolers and college students from throughout the country seeking missionary opportunities. The event was held on Tuesday.
When she'll return overseas is unknown.
"They don't give you much warning," she said.
But Haiti may not be in the mix anytime soon.
The U.S. Embassy in Haiti issued a security alert for the weekend.
The alert reads: "Groups have called for demonstrations and possibly a sit-in in front of the U.S. Embassy on Saturday and Sunday, July 27-28, 2019. The demonstrations have been publicized on social media."
