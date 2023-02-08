VENICE — Economist Sean Snaith says the U.S. will experience a “pasta bowl” recession this year — low and shallow, but wide.
And it will take Florida, and the North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton area, with it.
Snaith, the director of the University of Central Florida’s Institute for Economic Forecasting, released his winter Florida & Metro Forecast Tuesday.
In it, he predicts smaller job losses and lower unemployment that in the two most recent recessions, in 2008-09 and 2020, though with impacts continuing into 2024.
“(T)he amount of pain we will have to endure will be far less,” the forecast states.
And, Snaith says, a period of slower economic growth will have benefits: slowing the rate of increases in housing costs; “rebalancing” supply chain difficulties; easing the labor market shortage; declining oil and gas prices; and bringing inflation down.
“This means the Fed (Federal Reserve) will not have to raise interest rates as high as they otherwise would if the economy were still growing as fast as it was in 2020 and 2021 when the inflationary pressures were much stronger,” the forecast states.
In the North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton Metropolitan Statistical Area, Snaith sees personal income averaging 4.6% growth annually through 2026, putting it 12th out of 25 MSAs analyzed.
Wage growth is expected to average only 2.8%, however, the fourth lowest.
Population growth will average 1.4% a year but housing starts are predicted to contract significantly, with the unemployment rate peaking at 5.7% — higher than the state’s rate — in the first two quarters of 2024 and gradually improving after that.
