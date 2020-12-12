Monday afternoon, I was one of about 20 people invited to the first showing of a brief film about William H. Jervey Jr. and Venice Public Library, which since the opening of the new building is now called the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library.
Despite the small size of our group, we went through the same temperature checks and rest of the health screening performed on everyone who enters the theater building during this trying time of the ongoing pandemic.
With more than two-thirds of the seats in the main auditorium (also named for Jervey), we were spread out even more so for everyone’s safety.
Needless to say, we all wore masks. Each of our seats had been specifically assigned to assure each of us a good view of the on-stage screen for the film but also for maximum social distancing. With about 20 people in an auditorium that can hold more than 400 at capacity, we were as safe as could be in an indoor setting.
Venice Theatre was probably the first facility to really spend some time on how to safely get back to live performing while also protecting audience and cast members.
Limiting shows to casts of an average of two was the easy part. A committee spent weeks determining the best way to ensure the maximum safety for audience members and front-of -house personnel who would provide health screenings including temperature checks and brief medical questions before personally escorting patrons to their pre-assigned seats. That most seats are literally roped off makes it impossible for patrons to move into any of those seats for the safety of all involved.
Shows are limited to about 75 minutes with no intermission and bar service is not open. If restroom use is needed, the numbers there at one time are limited and kept track of by the theater employees who handle all the front-of-house work during this time. The theater is scrupulously cleaned between all events.
Sorry for the lengthy digression, but I am so proud of our community theater in taking the time and effort to do it right for the safety of everyone involved with any production in these trying times.
While introducing the film and those involved, the theater’s executive director, Murray Chase, talked about the continuing support of the theater by local residents, including Jervey, who have not only kept the lights on in the theater but supported the theater so well that the theater’s entire campus and staff have been kept whole and healthy. This speaks volumes of our community.
As for the video, which will likely have many future showings, former ABC-7 reporter Christopher Brantley and his team have created a very fine piece about the history of the library and Jervey who was born in Hawaii where he first became fascinated with libraries and then with Andrew Carnegie who endowed many libraries.
With Carnegie for inspiration, Jervey set out to eventually emulate him and he has indeed, first by making the money to fund his lofty goal and then to actually contribute to several libraries.
The extra million dollars he donated to Venice Library allowed it to add such things as the outdoor reading area, special meeting places for patrons and bonuses such as the 3D computer space where patrons can make all sorts of special items and expand their knowledge in yet another way beyond books and even power books.
I had some experience with the 3D station at the Shannon Staub Library before our new library opened and if I were not at the paper so many hours, I would be doing the 3D thing at the library.
Thank you Bill for helping make the best public library in the county if not Florida, the very best. And thank you too for your similar donation to Venice Theater which has gone a long way to allowing it to become an actual campus with the addition of the Hamilton Building which was the temporary library while the library was being built and now will be home to the theater’s fabulous education department.
All of us benefit from having such a wonderful library and such a wonderful theater here but it says volumes for the kind of people who find their way to Venice and like Bill, become involved in assets like the library and theater and other organizations that set Venice apart from cities all over the U.S.
Attached to this story is a photo of Jervey next to a new portrait of the donor which was unveiled at the library Monday night, shortly after the video showing.
And because he is a man who does more than write checks, you are quite likely to see him at the library or at the theater.
That this coincided with the giving season just happened but perhaps this column will inspire readers to do what they can despite the pandemic for other organizations such as Loveland Center, which is embarking on a new fundraising campaign, for Our Mother’s House, for the Venice Symphony, for the Venice Art Center which is soon to be placing Starfish and mermaids around town as its latest funding effort.
I am so proud to be living in such a giving community, especially during this awful pandemic which has affected the entire world and changed the way we live so drastically and for who knows how long, despite the eminent arrival of vaccines.
Which brings me to our mantra — wear your mask to protect all those with whom you many come in contact and hope the all the others will wear their masks to protect you and their loved ones.
Wherever you go, practice social distancing and use your hand sanitizer and soap and warm water often.
March 6, this paper will celebrate its 75th anniversary and I want all of you around to share that celebration.
Happy Hanukkah to all our Jewish friends this week. Let their be light and health.
