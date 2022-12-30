The reopening of the iconic Myakka River-front restaurant comes after staff and contractors for Venice Pier Group dried out the walls and interior of the restaurant, which suffered four feet of flooding in Hurricane Ian.
"It's the highest water level we've ever seen there," Justin Pachota, president of Venice Pier Group, told a reporter on Friday.
The flooding water would normally have affected the restaurant's electric system, Pachota added — except that the building lost power before the water began rising.
The floodwaters then receded from the interior, leaving enough time for circuits to dry out before Florida Power & Light restored the power lines.
Situated at the far eastern end of Venice Avenue, Snook Haven was left inaccessible for weeks due to the flooding. Eventually, personnel were able to return and dry out the interior of the restaurant.
Drying out spaces between the walls and cleaning out the air ducts were the major priority, made easier by a lack of interior damage from the storm.
Exterior damage was limited to uprooted trees and lost picnic tables, according to Pachota. Sarasota County took care of both tree removal and replacing lost tables.
Pachota noted that VPG staff took care to secure loose items and store at-risk items prior to the storm in anticipation.
"Anybody who's been in Florida for a while did the same at home," Pachota said.
Sarasota County purchased the Snook Haven property approximately 20 years ago, with Venice Pier Group contracted to operate concessions for the past 10 years.
Earlier this month, the county reached an agreement with Venice Pier Group: their concessions contract would be extended to April 2024 and VPG would receive credit on rent and sales percentages in exchange for covering the $175,000 in repair costs.
The 2024 milestone marks the date that Sarasota County is expected to break ground on a new project for Snook Haven.
Pachota said that Venice Pier Group plans to re-bid for Snook Haven's operation in the future, but noted that they remained focused on the existing restaurant and their other locations, such as Sharky's on the Pier.
