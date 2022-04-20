VENICE — Snook Haven and the park surrounding it might have a new look in a few years, if plans are approved.
"This is genuinely the county putting emphasis on the park," Venice Pier Group President Justin Pachota said about the concept plans for renovations.
Sarasota County owns the park and rents the restaurant out to the Venice Pier Group, which also operates Sharky's on the Pier, Fins at Sharky's and Siesta Eats.
In March, the county's Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources department shared a presentation on proposed changes to Snook Haven park, including the restaurant building, within the next few years.
The core restaurant building has been at that spot for decades at the very end of Venice Avenue on the bank of the Myakka River. The last mile or so of the road there is made of dirt that's muddy in the rainy season and dusty when it's dry. Potholes and bumps keep people from speeding.
The site includes a stage and canoe launch.
Reasons for additional improvements to the site included poor conditions of the buildings, lack of connection throughout the park and the riverbank shoreline erosion, according to the county's presentation.
Since 2013, the Venice Pier Group has operated the restaurant.
Pachota said the building is old and renovations are "long overdue."
While the restaurant group's lease ends in August 2023 before any changes would possibly be made, Pachota mentioned his "great relationship" with the county and hopes to continue operating the restaurant.
"We love it out there," Pachota said.
With the ideas from PRNR, Pachota said the group has been working with the county on the conceptual plans.
"They are definitely embracing the natural part of Snook Haven, which we think is great," he said.
The next steps for the department are to receive community input and update a concept plan, if needed.
That plan will then be presented to the Sarasota County Board of Commissioners in May, according to the presentation.
If approved, the design, permitting and construction would follow.
While all the plans are still in the concept phase, Pachota said Snook Haven will remain open through the end of the contract.
"This is not a paved-paradise sort of situation," Pachota said.
