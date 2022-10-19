VENICE — Snook Haven Park, which includes the restaurant and other amenities, remains closed to the public after floodwaters from the Myakka River engulfed the park.

Snook Haven sign

Snook Haven Restaurant in Venice experienced flooding from the Myakka River after Hurricane Ian.

The park and the Snook Haven Restaurant are located along the river at 5000 East Venice Avenue. Sarasota County owns the park and rents the concession out to Venice Pier Group, which also operates Sharky’s on the Pier, Fins at Sharky’s and Siesta Beach Eats.


