Snook Haven is at 5000 East Venice Avenue in Venice. County officials voted to move along with a project to replace the county-owned building and redevelop the property while keeping the large oak trees and maintaining an "Old Florida" look.
SARASOTA — When Nicole Rissler, director of Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources for Sarasota County, met with a team of consultants to discuss potential renovations to Snook Haven Park on the Myakka River, she had two hard limits.
“I told them to protect the trees and it has to remain Old Florida,” Rissler said Tuesday as she launched into a presentation to the County Commission about plans to renovate the popular tourist attraction.
Driven by the age and poor conditions of the existing structures including the restaurant, along with erosion on the river bank and the lack of connectivity, county staff realized there was an opportunity to examine potential improvements while also retaining the fundamental features of this hidden gem.
According to the concept plan presented Tuesday by Rissler to commissioners, the existing restaurant — which is at the end of its useful life — would be demolished and a new structure would be built a bit farther back from the river to open the view.
A new bandshell, pavilion, interpretative center and improved restrooms would be added along with new trails and a new fishing pier.
“So the joke was they said you want us to build something new and make it look old?" Rissler said of her meeting with consultants. “Absolutely, I said.”
To begin the process, commissioners unanimously approved resolutions adding the project to the capital improvements program and an allocation of $1 million to start the project.
Those funds will come from South County park impact fees and infrastructure surtax funds.
“You’ve kept the spirit of Snook Haven,” Commissioner Nancy Detert said. “That was hard to keep and still be modern. You’re doing the right thing here.”
With those approvals by commissioners, county staff will now begin the procurement process for design and construction management services, along with identifying potential terms and the solicitation process for a new concession agreement.
The current concession agreement with the Venice Pier Group ends in August 2023 and the company hopes it can maintain its arrangements with the county.
The restaurant will remain open until that time.
“This is going to be great,” Commissioner Alan Maio said of the plans.
