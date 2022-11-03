VENICE — Plans for reopening are still uncertain for Snook Haven restaurant as Sarasota County decides the next steps after the Myakka River flooded the entire park.
"We are all committed … in getting the park open in a safe and accessible manner," said Nicole Rissler, the director of Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources or PRNR.
"What that looks like and how that looks is still being determined."
The county owns both Snook Haven Park and the Snook Haven Restaurant building at 5000 E. Venice Ave. However, the restaurant services are leased to Venice Pier Group, who also operates Sharky's on the Pier, Fins at Sharky's and Siesta Beach Eats.
"We know the community loves the Snook Haven Park," Rissler said and noted all of its amenities, food and music.
Following Hurricane Ian, the park and its structures were under more than four feet of water from flooding, according to an update sent from PRNR to Sarasota County Administrator Jonathan Lewis.
The update stated there was significant flooding to the River House and Snook Haven Restaurant, which would require remediation and restoration to be reopened.
For remediation and restoration of the restaurant, estimated costs are over $500,000, "which exceeds the present value of the building," the update stated.
In addition to the cost, the full reopening efforts would take a minimum of four to six months depending on vendors and material.
"We are still working with the concessionaire of what the plan could be," Rissler said.
The Venice Pier Group currently has a contract with the county until Aug. 7, 2023.
Well before the hurricane, the county started making plans as part of a Capital Improvement Project on Snook Haven Park. The plans included demolishing three of the five cabins along the water, renovating the remaining two cabins, moving the restaurant back away from the Myakka River and reorienting the outdoor seating area and restaurant to include views of the river from any location.
Construction was anticipated to begin in early 2024 with a majority of the park closed. Those plans might be expedited to occur sooner depending on decisions made in the next couple of weeks.
In the update earlier this week, staff included potential next steps in moving forward.
"Due to the damage to the facility, the high cost associated with remediation and restoration compared to the value of the building, and the timeline of the upcoming Capital Improvement Project, staff has recommended no further action for remediation and restoration of the restaurant," the update stated.
Future action could also include amending the current contract with Venice Pier Group and possible short term concession services.
Rissler mentioned on Thursday there could be another possibility of remediating certain areas and not others to reopen.
But an agreement has not been reached on future plans following the hurricane's impact.
"We just don't have the answers yet on what's going to happen and when," Rissler said.
