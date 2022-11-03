Snook Haven flooded

Snook Haven Restaurant, coined as having an Old Florida feel, was submerged in water as the Myakka River flooded after Hurricane Ian.

VENICE — Plans for reopening are still uncertain for Snook Haven restaurant as Sarasota County decides the next steps after the Myakka River flooded the entire park.

Snook Haven sign

Snook Haven Restaurant in Venice experienced flooding from the Myakka River after Hurricane Ian.


"We are all committed … in getting the park open in a safe and accessible manner," said Nicole Rissler, the director of Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources or PRNR.

Snook Haven

The Snook Haven Restaurant, along the Myakka River, is known for its "Old Florida" feel.
