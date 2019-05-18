The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will keep catch-and-release restrictions for Southwest Florida waters in place for snook, redfish and spotted seatrout.
The restrictions are expected to remain into effect until 2020, the FWC announced Wednesday.
Since the fall of 2018, due to the devastating impacts of red tide blooms on the game fish populations from Pasco to Collier counties, the FWC closed seasons and required anglers to release whatever snook and redfish they caught.
FWC researchers determined that the populations of red fish in Charlotte Harbor, Tampa and Sarasota bays, red fish and spotted seatrout populations remain below the long-term averages for those species.
Snook counts are up, showing signs of recovery, but the FWC officials decided to wait and determine in early 2020 to determine if snook season may be reopened to harvest earlier than May 31, 2020.
The biggest change is to seatrout restrictions. Spotted seatrout will be catch-and-release only, including no commercial harvest through May 31, 2020.
Standard state regulations for the three species remain in place for north of Pasco County on the West Coast and for Florida’s Atlantic Coast.
For more information, visit MyFWC.com/marine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.