VENICE — A Venice teenager was arrested after an Aug. 4 crash killed a passenger on Interstate 75.
Gaven Lee Kreuser, 18, was taken into custody Wednesday and was being held at Sarasota County Jail awaiting extradition Collier County Jail.
Kreuser was 17 at the time. He faces at least three felonies, Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Greg Bueno stated.
Kreuser faces four charges, including vehicular homicide; reckless driving causing serious bodily injury; operating a motor vehicle without a driver’s license causing death; and driving a motor vehicle without a driver’s license causing serious bodily harm.
A crash report obtained by the Venice Gondolier states the victim was Wyatt J. Grich, 15, of the 1000 block of Acadia Road in Venice. An obituary from Farley Funeral Home lists his name as Wyatt J. LoCicero-Grich.
“It’s a tragedy,” Bueno said. “Anytime anyone is involved in something like this — we’re talking about teenage lives — it begs all of us to take driving responsibility. … We have so many lives that have been changed for the worse.”
The Aug. 4 crash killed Grich and injured the four other Venice teens in the car along Alligator Alley near Naples.
Grich was a passenger in a sedan traveling north near Mile Marker 65. He and another passenger, Tyler Joseph Morgan, 16, were both ejected from the 2006 Toyota Avalon that Kreuser was driving.
Venice High School confirmed a student was a victim in the crash.
Grich’s obituary states he loved listening to music, playing football and hanging out with his family and friends. Grich was survived by his mother, Gina LoCicero; father, David Grich Sr.; and brother David Grich II, along with grandparents and cousins.
Kreuser was following a northbound tractor trailer about 8:10 a.m.
“The front right of (the sedan) struck the left rear of (the semi),” the Florida Highway Patrol said in its initial news release. “Vehicle 1 (the sedan) traveled off the roadway, overcorrected into the median, overturned and struck a guardrail.”
The crash report indicates the car was traveling about 68 mph in a 70 mph zone when it clipped the semi.
Two other Venice teenagers were injured: Rachael Teresa Mendoza, 16; and Tyler Lee Warrick, 16.
The initial FHP report stated only one of the five Venice teens in the car was wearing a seat belt. However, the official crash report completed in October states three of the five were wearing seatbelts. Grich and Morgan were not.
The truck driver, Tamer Tuna, 63, of Pompano Beach, was not injured.
Kreuser, of the 1100 block of Meyers Road in Venice, is being held without bond.
Since 2016, he has had five other run-ins with authorities for driving offenses, including driving on a sidewalk/bicycle path; driving without a license twice, and one citation for running a stop sign.
A probable cause affidavit into the crime was unavailable Friday afternoon in neither Collier nor Sarasota counties.
An arraignment date has not been determined.
