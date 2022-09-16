VENICE — With ShorePoint Health Venice scheduled to close in less than a week, one question on many minds is, what will become of the property?
A lot of things are possible.
Community Health Systems, the hospital's parent company, hasn't shared its plans, or even said if it has any.
The main campus alone, 540 The Rialto, has an assessed value of a little more than $22.6 million, according to the property appraiser's website. The land represents about $7.6 million of the valuation.
Selling it would generate revenue for the company, which has struggled financially since acquiring what was then Venice Regional Medical Center, in 2014.
When it bought out Naples-based Health Management Associates, it incurred debt and took on HMA's liabilities, including government investigations.
CHS had more than 200 hospitals after the acquisition. According to its website, it now owns or leases 83, a number that still includes the Venice facility.
Parts of the hospital date back to 1955, while a number of expansion projects occurred over the years, including the addition of the third and fourth floors, as well as an adjacent parking garage in 1989.
But the aged condition of the structure was one of the reasons CHS decided in 2016 to plan a replacement hospital. Another was a shift toward more people receiving care — even surgery — on an outpatient basis, which led it to seek, and get, approval of a 210-bed hospital, downsizing from the existing 312-bed one.
However, the new hospital, planned for a site just southeast of the roundabout, was never built. Instead, CHS committed to a multi-million dollar renovation of the existing building about a year ago.
Tearing it down so a new owner can start from scratch seems likely. But to do what?
Under the 2017 comprehensive plan and the new land-development regulations, there are a lot of options.
Could a new hospital be built there?
The "hospital" actually consists of seven properties — three on the main "core" campus and four "support facilities" along U.S. 41 Business.
All of them and Village On The Isle to the south are in the South Trail District, a mixed-use corridor of the city's Island Neighborhood.
They have a special status, though; each is an "area of unique consideration" (the comp plan uses "concern"), with different development standards and additional uses, compared to the rest of the district.
To ensure each could be rebuilt if disaster struck, comp plan Strategy LU-IS 1.1.6 gives them "approved development and redevelopment rights in excess of those that would be permissible per the underlying land use …."
So, a new hospital — or "related Health Care Services and Facilities" — could replace the old one, LDR table 2.3.5.2 says. But that's only because of the property's AUC status. Otherwise, hospitals are prohibited in the South Trail District.
A lot of other things could go there as well.
What else can go there?
Table 2.3.14 in the LDR shows the uses that are and aren't allowed in mixed-use districts, as well as ones that may need conditional-use approval.
The table is broken down into six categories of uses: residential; public and institutional; commercial; office; industrial; and "other."
At least one use in each category could be approved for the hospital property.
It could be developed with multi-family dwellings or "upper-story residential dwellings" — units rentable for more than 30 days, built over other uses.
The allowed density is 18 units per gross acre. The property appraiser's website shows the main campus measures 283,649 square feet, which converts to about 6.5 acres — 117 units.
There's also a conversion formula in the LDR: one dwelling unit per 4,000 square feet. The main campus comprises about 500,000 square feet in three buildings, which equals 125 units.
But with condition-use approval, it could qualify for an attainable housing density bonus if the project can "demonstrate affordability for incomes ranging from Extremely Low to Moderate (as defined by US HUD)," with a commitment to keep them attainable — less than 30% of household income — for at least 10 years.
Both City Manager Ed Lavallee and former Mayor John Holic said they had heard people suggest a conversion to affordable housing, and both were skeptical a developer could make an acceptable profit, given the likely purchase price.
Other allowable residential uses include assisted-living, independent-living and community-care facilities and group living.
Public and institutional uses include a university, college or vocational school (a public or private school would be a conditional use); a private club or lodge; and minor "essential services and public utilities." Major ones are possible as a conditional use.
A single retail use of less than 65,000 square feet is allowed by right, with a larger one needing conditional-use approval.
So is a gas station/convenience store, a pawn shop or a laundromat, among other uses.
Both fast food and sit-down restaurants are allowed, as are bars, brewpubs, microbreweries, artists' studios and theaters, with only rooftop dining needing conditional-use OK.
Perhaps a hotel?
A hotel would be permitted; a bed-and-breakfast would not.
Fitness clubs and commercial parking lots are allowed, though a parking structure is a conditional use.
So are a day care center, a tattoo parlor and a palm reader. Taxidermists are prohibited.
An animal hospital or pain-management clinic is a conditional use but other offices and funeral homes are allowed by right.
Only one industrial use is permitted, by conditional use: a "flex space" building, defined by the LDR as being "designed with a minimum 15% of building area developed as office or retail store front and remainder being storage for larger retail items, product assembly or light fabrication."
"Other" uses include indoor entertainment and recreation and a farmers market, with condition-use approval.
Only "live-work" — "a building used jointly for commercial or industrial and residential purposes," the LDR say — doesn't need it.
Other prohibited uses include single- and two-family housing; open space; a cemetery; a warehouse; a self-storage facility; adult-oriented businesses; outdoor entertainment; and golf.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.