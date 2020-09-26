VENICE — Venice Mayor Ron Feinsod is defending months of postings on his personal Facebook page.
The posting are aimed at President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Trump supporters.
In the posts, Feinsod calls Trump a traitor at least three times; calls DeSantis “DeKillus” for not supporting a statewide mask law; and calls Trump supporters “deluded.”
Feinsod wouldn’t apologize for the postings. He said he wasn’t going to be “dragged into” discussing his social media opinions with the media.
“I’m not going to discuss national politics,” Feinsod said. “City business … that’s one thing, (but) it’s unrelated to the other. I’m not going to discuss that.”
He defended his derogatory comments and name-calling.
“I am entitled to my personal opinions. I’m entitled to my First Amendment rights,” Feinsod said. “My positions on politics are personal. My comments on city issues are nonpartisan.”
Before his mayoral win, Feinsod had a radio show called Indivisible Venice, an anti-Trump program where he lambasted Trump and called the presidents supporters “lemmings.”
But he ended the show and promised to represent all residents of Venice if elected.
His personal Facebook account came to light after he was called out for possible Sunshine and public records law violations. He was talking about upcoming city business on his social media page and not reporting it as a public record.
The months leading up to the presidential election have apparently stirred a renewed disdain for Trump and his supporters.
“In case you ever believed he (Trump) gave a damm about the safety and health of the American people...you were wrong! Just Another Idiotic Lie = JAIL,” Feinsod posted Sept. 10. “That’s where he belongs.”
DeSantis is also a regular topic of ire for Feinsod.
He reposted a photo that said: “Killing Florida with his stupidity. Ron DeathSantis.”
On Aug. 12, Feinsod wrote about DeSantis in another post
“First, we stop the experts from giving advise,” he wrote. “Next, we ignore the people on the ground who understand their local conditions. Gov. DeKillus doesn’t care about anything but $$$ and keeping his nose up #45’s butt!”
On Sept. 11, he had a question for Trump supporters.
“My question to #45 (Trump) supporters: Since every living President and hundreds of highly respected Republicans from all over the country are telling you that they support Biden, do you really think you are smarter than all of them? Talk about hubris!”
On Sept. 7, he wrote: “How many true American patriots and hero’s does it take to convince a #45 supporter that he isn’t fit for the job? … If you still support him, you ARE NOT a patriot, you are deluded and have joined a cult!”
Feinsod is far from the only politician using personal social media to express venom toward political opponents. Trump regularly uses Twitter to fight back against people and policies he decides are disagreeable.
There were about 30 critical postings about the last month.
Virginia Hamrick, researcher with the First Amendment Foundation, said Feinsod’s remarks about upcoming city business could be a Sunshine violation, even if the comments are hidden from view.
But his other remarks bashing Trump probably don’t pose a risk to city business.
Not that she felt it’s a great use of time.
“I don’t know how productive that is,” Hamrick said.
Bob Daniels, a three-time council member who lost to Feinsod, said Feinsod’s inexperience was showing.
“It’s not a job for a rookie. You can see what’s going on. I don’t think it’s good for a public official to call people names,” he said.
Daniels worried the city could get sued and called the online behavior “serious flaws.”
“There are already people asking for him to be removed. And that’s sad,” Daniels said.
