VENICE — While most people have had their household utilities restored following Hurricane Ian, there are some areas without power and internet three weeks post-storm.
Florida Power & Light still has customers without electricity. The power tracker shows 65 customers with outages in Charlotte County; 13 in DeSoto County and 127 in Sarasota County.
“We’ve essentially restored all customers impacted by Hurricane Ian but remain committed to helping those whose properties suffered extreme damage,” a notice stated on the FPL website.
With a majority of households now having electricity, the next focus is restoring internet.
Comcast-owned Xfinity has 25 service areas that are “predominantly restored, which means that our network in these locations is operational and approximately 90 percent of customers in these areas now have services restored,” a Comcast Florida update stated.
Comcast Florida Vice President for Public Relations Mindy Kramer said the company knows there are still customers without service.
Crews were working to restore the remaining customers to full service, she said.
“But it does take time …. We are dealing with our new lines being cut and damaged by debris removal crews, which slows the pace of the restoration at times,” Kramer said. “This is not uncommon when you have debris of this magnitude.”
Within Charlotte County, Cape Haze, Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda have been predominantly restored as of Oct. 15. Don Pedro Island’s service is estimated to return Oct. 21.
DeSoto County’s Xfinity service has been predominantly restored.
Service in Sarasota County, Englewood, North Port, Venice and Nokomis had been predominantly restored as of Oct. 11. Casey Key has an estimated return of service for Oct. 21.
For those in the “predominantly restored” areas where Xfinity is still not working, “the lines delivering service to your home may be damaged,” a release stated.
As far as water outages, most people have running water after the hurricane.
“The county never lost water access,” said Sara Walker, the public information officer for DeSoto County.
She said Arcadia water service was out for a few days after the hurricane, but is now back.
As of Monday, Sarasota County does not have any water outages that are storm related, said Media Relations Officer Drew Winchester.
Charlotte County also reported no water outages and all boil water notices have been lifted, Charlotte County Communications Manager Brian Gleason said.
