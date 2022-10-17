Fixing Power Lines

FPL crews repair a power line in Venice.

VENICE — While most people have had their household utilities restored following Hurricane Ian, there are some areas without power and internet three weeks post-storm.

Florida Power & Light still has customers without electricity. The power tracker shows 65 customers with outages in Charlotte County; 13 in DeSoto County and 127 in Sarasota County.


