VENICE — After the City Council gets briefed on the proposed land-development regulations Tuesday, it will take public comment.
Based on testimony to the Planning Commission before it voted this week to recommend approval of the LDR, in no particular order here are some changes the Council may be urged to make first.
Compatibility. The LDR contain the city’s first specific standards for evaluating the compatibility of a proposed project with existing uses. Jeff Boone told the Commission the effort could backfire.
It’s an issue for which the Commission and the Council need flexibility, he said. Without it, he said, they’re going to be force to approve projects they’d rather reject.
But other people at the meeting spoke in favor of retaining the compatibility provisions, and Planning and Zoning Director Roger Clark said that any problems that arise can be dealt with later.
No one on the Commission showed any interest in deleting the compatibility provisions.
Historic districts. The first draft of the LDR contained a provision for creating new districts for historic preservation but it was taken out because of concerns about infringing on property rights.
Preservation advocates have asked that the language be reinstated but the Commission’s position was that it would only do so if necessary to achieve certified local government status.
If that’s the case, Commission members are already on record that the approval of 100% of property owners in the designated area would be required.
Clark said the state’s CLG coordinator has addressed other questions but hasn’t yet advised whether a process for new historic districts is required. He’ll be sending her a revised version of the LDR, he said.
Members of the Historic Preservation and Architectural Review boards may make another attempt to prevent the merger of their boards but the sentiment among Council members seems to be in favor of it.
Height. The Commission has gone from a 39-foot height limit downtown to a 35-foot limit to leaving the current limit of 35-foot with a possibility of 10 feet more in place.
Lisa Jarvio, who created a website opposing the 39-foot limit, told the Council last week that she thought the fight was over until the Commission decided to revive the prospect of an additional 10 feet.
The Commission approved Clark’s recommendation of adding 1-3 feet more height in most districts that aren’t zoned single-family and that have a limit of more than 35 feet. He stopped short of adopting Boone’s recommendation of height exceptions up to the equivalent of six stories.
Environment. The Commission was pushed to make two changes to the environmental portions of the LDR, which are also all new: enhanced protections for gopher tortoises and a requirement of an environmental study for developments under five acres.
Clark is going to look into the costs of such a study, with the thought that the Commission and the Council can add the requirement later.
But the Commission declined to adopt any additional provisions regarding wildlife that’s already protected by state law even though contractors have been known to ignore it.
Solar fields. Scott Woodman, who lives near the Venice Community Center, was involved in the fight to have solar panels in its parking lot removed several years ago.
He had asked the Commission to exclude any such energy-production facilities on government-zoned property near residential properties.
The Commission agreed but the revised second draft Clark presented Tuesday didn’t include the change.
He said he was concerned about solar fields the city is planning, including one at the new utilities booster pump station in North Venice, would become nonconforming uses. That would mean they couldn’t be expanded.
Clark also said he was reluctant to preclude energy-production facilities because of the pace at which technology is evolving. It would mean the city couldn’t take advantage of solar collectors that can be set in pavement if they’re developed, he said.
