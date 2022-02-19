VENICE — Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe is celebrating Black History Month with free performances of “We Shall Overcome: Songs and Stories of the Civil Rights Movement” throughout the area.
The WBTT touring education group, Jazzlinks, appeared at the Frances T. Bourne Jacaranda Public Library on Feb. 8 and will return for a second performance at 11 a.m. on March 1.
The Jazzlinks program — a collaboration of WBTT, the Jazz Club of Sarasota and Sarasota County Schools — is an integrated arts experience presented at all Sarasota County high schools to help illustrate, through music and theatre, the contributions of African Americans in U.S. history.
Additional performances at other venues such as county libraries bring the program to others.
This year’s Jazzlinks program, which is under the leadership of WBTT Education Director/Artistic Associate Jim Weaver, focuses on the Woolworth Lunch Counter Protest and Montgomery Bus Boycott.
As in the past, this is a two-part presentation with two separate scripts: one to be presented in individual classrooms and another to be performed in an auditorium or theater space for multiple classes.
In order to be able to adjust to ever-changing pandemic conditions, WBTT has video-recorded both scripts so that students can see it either in-person or through video.
The March 1 performance will feature the second version.
Songs featured in this year’s presentation include “We Shall Overcome,” “A Change Is Gonna Come,” “Blowin’ In the Wind,” “What’s Going On,” “People Get Ready,” “Young, Gifted and Black,” “How I Got Over” and more.
