South County Food Pantry volunteers

Volunteers with the South County Food Pantry pose with food the organization gives out to clients. 

VENICE — To continue helping the area, the South County Food Pantry added one Saturday service day per month and provides seating outside.

Vegetable board

South County Food Pantry has a vegetable board for clients to select what they want.

The changes were implemented as the pantry is seeing an increase in clients with over 700 people benefiting each month this year.

Meat at food pantry

South County Food Pantry, located at 121 Warfield Avenue in Venice, has meat available for clients.


Food pantry

South County Food Pantry is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and every third Saturday of the month for the same time frame.
South County Food Pantry

The South County Food Pantry offers vegetables, meat, and non-perishable items.
