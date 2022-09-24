VENICE — To continue helping the area, the South County Food Pantry added one Saturday service day per month and provides seating outside.
The changes were implemented as the pantry is seeing an increase in clients with over 700 people benefiting each month this year.
"We try to make the people feel special," said Lise Mills, the outreach director for South County Food Pantry, about clients coming to the pantry.
The organization, located at 121 Warfield Avenue in Venice, serves residents in Venice, Osprey, Laurel and Nokomis. It was started by John and Vera Wolfe along with the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in 1985.
The pantry is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Mills said to help working families, the volunteer organization decided to open the pantry every third Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. to noon.
"We have had an influx of people come in for that Saturday," she said.
After providing proof of residence in the area, clients can visit the pantry once a month and those without permanent housing can visit once a week.
South County Food Pantry offers various choices on fresh produce and meats along with other food items. A board is placed outside listing the available vegetables for the day.
Mills said there has been a 27% increase in the number of people the pantry helps, and a 115% increase during the last four months compared to numbers one year ago.
In August, the pantry had over 400 visits and benefited nearly 900 people, according to South County Food Pantry.
"As the cost of purchasing food has greatly increased, the need for the South County Food Pantry has become even more significant," she said.
With more people going to the pantry, Mills said, "we are trying to process people through quicker and make it a decent experience."
Another recent addition are benches outside and an awning coming soon. The covered seating area will help those waiting to be served by the pantry, she said.
Mills mentioned the organization will also be reaching out to local schools on a more regular basis to make sure families know of the services.
For more information about South County Food Pantry visit
