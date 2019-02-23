The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office will close its South County office on March 4.
Sheriff Tom Knight said in a press release on Friday that social media has made it easier than ever to contact law enforcement.
“I am very proud of my staff who continue to look for new and smarter ways to serve the public,” said Sheriff Knight. “If we want to continue to be successful, we have to stay progressive and constantly look for ways to improve. By relieving the south county desk, there will be more boots on the ground and by all accounts, that is something our citizens are always eager to see.”
The press release state the following: “Beginning March 4, as a result of continued analysis, evolving technology, and citizen needs, the south county sheriff’s office facility along S.R. 776 in Venice, will be permanently closed.”
The agency’s Sarasota headquarters will become the primary location for citizens to visit a front desk deputy.
Citizens are being encouraged to use of the agency’s website, general email address (info@sarasotasheriff.org), mobile application on both Android and Apple devices, social media accounts, and the non-emergency line (941-316-1201).
Sex offender registration:
James Steiger, 65, 76 6th St., Nokomis.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Edwin Gale, 66, 900 block of Kenoma Avenue, Venice. Charge: felony driving while license suspended or revoked, third or more. Bond: none.
Nicolas Bennett, 22, 500 block of E. Kumquat Court, Sarasota. Charge: possession of marijuana. Bond: $500.
Richard Boughton, 37, 1000 block of Capri Isle Boulevard, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Erin Speroni, 37, 1300 block of Roosevelt Drive, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine). Bond: $1,500.
April Emerson, 38, 200 block of Algiers Drive, Venice. Charges: probation violation, possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.
Michael Hayton, 36, 200 block of Via Deluna Boulevard, Englewood. Charges: two counts of contempt of court, driving while license suspended, possession of marijuana, less than 20 grams. Bond: $2,000.
Abdual Boyd, 43, 2200 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: In-custody arrest for two counts of contempt of court (violation of a domestic protection order). Bond: $1,000.
Erin Speroni, 37, 1300 block of Roosevelt Drive, Venice. Charge: possession of meth. Bond: $1,500.
William Fino, 25, 9000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and probation violation. Bond: none.
Zachary Johnson, 25, 3000 block of Sunset Beach Drive, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
Chase Messner, 23, 3100 block of Indra Road, Venice. Charges: violating drivers license restrictions, possession of BHO without a prescription. Bond: $1,620.
William Vanname, 56, 300 block of Collins Road, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $20,000.
Agustin Rodriquez, 39, 1600 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied structure. Bond: $1,500.
Keith Kiblin, 28, transient, Osprey. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: $5,000.
Criminal registration:
Daniel Ponomarenko, 28, 1100 block of Duquesne Road, Venice.
— Compiled by Tom Harmening and Greg Giles^p
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.