VENICE — For years, the South Jetty has been open to overnight parking for fishing - but complaints finally resulted in Venice City Council authorizing closure of the park at midnight.
Technically, the rule goes into effect upon final reading on Dec. 10.
By removing just a few words in the existing rule that allows fisherman to remain in the park overnight, it effectively closes the park to all people from midnight to 6 a.m., like most other Venice parks.
The existing ordinance already states the park closes at night for residents, but fisherman were allowed to remain in Humphries Park at the South Jetty overnight to fish.
The rule, however, has been violated continuously and is sometimes used as a place to congregate and drink late at night, sometimes by fishermen, sometimes by non-fishermen.
"There's been frequent nuisance concerns for surrounding neighbors for a few years now," Council Member Rich Cautero said. "Hopefully, this will mitigate that. It's a step in the right direction."
"It's only gotten worse. Taking action is better than doing nothing. It's just an untenable situation," he said.
Newly elected Council Member Joe Neunder, in his first comments from the dais, wondered if midnight was too late, given the drinking and vandalism that's been reported.
City Manager Ed Lavallee asked Council to move forward with the midnight closing, however, and said the board could revisit the issue if it doesn't produce the desired affect.
"This is going to be a novel approach," Lavallee said. "Right now, they can go in there any hour to potentially fish. We are taking out the exemption for fishing. A lot of people go there to see the sunset and enjoy the (food) at the concession stand. If we find with the institution of this new rule (it's not working) we can modify that."
"The revelers like to operate in the dark. In deference to this significant change we are making … let's do this first," Lavallee said. "If it becomes problematic between sunset and midnight, we can revisit that. This is a more conservative approach."
The City Council is also hoping that closing the park overnight will eliminate the late night speeding on Tarpon Center Road leading to Humphries Park and other nearby roads. Those complaints been on the uptick, too, according to Council members.
"This is a pretty dramatic change from many years," Council Member Charles Newsom said. "This is more than reasonable."
Public Works Department staff will continue to open the park gate, installed in late June, at 6 a.m.
The Venice Police Department will close the park, ensuring any complaints or objections about leaving the premises are handled promptly.
Email: ggiles@venicegondolier.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.