PHOTO PROVIDED City of Venice Public Works staff has installed a new permanent gate at the entrance to Humphris Park to regulate vehicular traffic into the South Jetty after hours. A new policy will close the South Jetty overnight starting Jan. 1.

 By Greg Giles News Editor

VENICE — As of Wednesday, Jan. 1, Humphris Park at the South Jetty entrance, 2000 Tarpon Center Drive, Venice, will be closed nightly to vehicles from midnight to 6 a.m.

The park gates will be closed and locked during this period.

The City Council voted last month to close the park those hours in response to complaints from residents about noise in the area.

The designated hours will also make Humphris Park consistent with the operating hours of all other city beach parks.

“No parking” and park hours signs will be posted, and temporary sign boards will be in place after Christmas informing residents of the change.

The park will not be closed to foot traffic.

The same parking restriction applies to other city parks, including: Brohard Park, except for those using the fishing pier, which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week; Chuck Reiter Park; Graser Park; Hecksher Park; Venice Municipal Beach; Patriots Park; Service Club Park; and Wellfield Park.

