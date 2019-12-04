VENICE — As of Wednesday, Jan. 1, Humphris Park at the South Jetty entrance, 2000 Tarpon Center Drive, Venice, will be closed nightly to vehicles from midnight to 6 a.m.
The park gates will be closed and locked during this period.
The City Council voted last month to close the park those hours in response to complaints from residents about noise in the area.
The designated hours will also make Humphris Park consistent with the operating hours of all other city beach parks.
“No parking” and park hours signs will be posted, and temporary sign boards will be in place after Christmas informing residents of the change.
The park will not be closed to foot traffic.
The same parking restriction applies to other city parks, including: Brohard Park, except for those using the fishing pier, which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week; Chuck Reiter Park; Graser Park; Hecksher Park; Venice Municipal Beach; Patriots Park; Service Club Park; and Wellfield Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.