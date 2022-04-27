The city plans to install a concrete pad near the westerly light pole to create a turn-around area large enough to accommodate emergency and maintenance vehicles at the South Jetty, formally known as Humphris Park.
VENICE — Look for some changes to parking at the South Jetty over the next several weeks as the city takes steps to improve access for emergency and maintenance vehicles.
Public Works Director Charlie Mopps briefed the Parks and Recreation Board about the changes at its meeting last week.
They’re largely in response to a recent incident in which someone was injured on the rocks and had to be assisted by boat because a vehicle couldn’t get close enough, he said.
The plan a staff committee came up with is to use concrete blocks, curbing and a concrete pad to improve traffic circulation and provide an area near the most westerly light pole for larger vehicles to turn around.
It might cost three parking spaces but reconfiguring parking near the entrance is expected to add three or four, he said.
“We don’t want to hurt or take away a bunch of spots but we need to meet the needs of emergency responders,” he said.
Materials are in hand, Mopps said, so the question is timing. He wants to do the work in phases in the morning, when few people are present, beginning in the next couple of weeks.
Signs will be posted to alert park patrons that work is coming, he said.
A paved, striped parking lot would be more organized but would pose a “maintenance nightmare,” assuming it could even get a permit because of a lack of drainage for such a large impervious surface, Mopps said.
It would be expensive to put in and subject to constant erosion as well, he said.
Addressing a recent letter to the editor in the Gondolier, Mopps said that he’s not aware of any arrangement the city has with the Crow’s Nest for restaurant patrons to park at the jetty, but “it’s a public park. How would you regulate it?”
Assistant City Manager James Clinch, Mopps’ predecessor at Public Works, confirmed that the only restriction on the use of the park is its hours: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
“Humphris Park is considered a public parking area, as are all our public parks,” he said.
