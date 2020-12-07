VENICE — After being damaged and subsequently closed by storm surge from Hurricane Eta as it passed north along the West Coast of Florida in November, the South Jetty reopened to residents Monday.
The Category 1 hurricane that died down to a tropical storm before coming ashore north of Tampa led to the most damage at Humphris Park and the South Jetty — having rocks and materials moved around by waves for hours on end.
Public Works Director James Clinch said at the time it could take weeks for the repairs.
“There was 3-4 feet of storm surge and wind that caused large breakers that broke along the rocks," he said Nov. 12. "The water moved a lot of material — base material for the parking lot was washed away … we’ve got a lot of erosion with exposed rocked and trip hazards.”
In an email Monday, he explained events like tropical storms and hurricanes are "always going to impact the walkway."
"That storm moved entire boulders from one side of the Jetty to the other, and therefore any walking surface is going to be damaged in such an event," Clinch said in an email to city officials. "The asphalt we are placing will be bonded using a tack coat, which is a binder intended to bond the two layers together. Additionally, we used a milling machine to get the old surface layer of asphalt removed and to provide a better bonding surface. The old asphalt surface lasted for 10 years, which is a fairly good service life considering these harsh conditions."
