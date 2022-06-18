topical South Venice cafe closing after 15 years By Morgan Simpson Staff Writer Jun 18, 2022 51 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save After nearly 16 years, Jim O’Hara’s Cafe in South Venice will be closing on July 24. GONDOLIER PHOTO BY MORGAN SIMPSON SOUTH VENICE — After almost 16 years in business, closing wasn’t what Jim O’Hara wanted.“It was not my decision,” O’Hara said about the closing of Jim O’Hara’s Cafe in South Venice.From putting in a lot of time and money into the now breakfast-only cafe, he said the owner of the building won’t renew the lease.“It’s not fair and it’s not right,” O’Hara said.The building owner was not happy about the cafe taking up parking spots for the other businesses and no longer wanted a restaurant there, according to O’Hara.However, at 75 years old, O’Hara said it was what it was and that he does not plan to relocate after closing at the end of July.In the early 2000s, O’Hara was in the swimming pool business before he bought the cafe.“Things were changing,” he said about the economy and real estate heading south. Michelle LaRoche, an employee of 14 years, and owner Jim O’Hara working before Jim O’Hara’s Cafe closes its doors at the end of July. GONDOLIER PHOTOS BY MORGAN SIMPSON He mentioned his dad told him when times got tough, it was best to get into the restaurant industry since people always needed to eat.So that’s what he did.“When I was a kid, I worked in delis,” O’Hara said about his experience as a cook.While restaurants are a “tough business,” he said he made a living with the cafe and was thankful for his longtime employees. Then, of course, the pandemic hit, but the cafe survived.“We survived a lot of things,” O’Hara said.He said the customers had been great over the years and that he watched whole families raised there. He saw children go from toddlers to graduating high school."A lot of good memories here," he said.O'Hara said the regulars will miss the small mom-and-pop style the cafe provided.With a little over a month left, the cafe owner is selling off the memorabilia that once covered the walls.Other items, he said, will be donated to places like Goodwill.Once the cafe closes on July 24, O'Hara will help his restaurant friends where it is needed."Have spatula, will travel," he joked.While his cafe is coming to an end, he understands how other local restaurants struggle with employees, especially with the lack of affordable housing and more, he said."I had to shut down lunch," he said about the once breakfast and lunch cafe.However, with prices rising and the difficulty of attaining new employees, O'Hara said, "It might be a blessing in disguise" that he was closing."I thank the community for coming in all of these years," O'Hara said. "I'm sorry I have to leave." 