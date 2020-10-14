SOUTH VENICE — The South Venice Civic Association is hosting a special community yard sale this weekend.
The sixth annual yard sale, a magnet for bargain hunters, will still happen in February 2021, but this year its having a “pre-sale” from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17.
Maureen Holland, editor of the South Venice Beach WAVE, a publication of the South Venice Civic Association, said the idea came up “because donations have been so abundant since the last event and we’re running out of storage.”
The sale will be held mostly outdoors at the clubhouse on Alligator Drive.
The organization collects donations from the community all year, resulting in an enormous selection from furniture, power tools and yard tools to kitchen, linens, household goods and clothing which always fills the SVCA’s entire building, she said.
Event chair Cherry Giovinazzo has already gathered dozens of volunteers to do set up, price the merchandise and handle sales.
The SVCA is located at 720 Alligator Drive in South Venice, one mile west of Tamiami Trail.
A volunteer organization, the SVCA was formed just three years after construction of the first homes in the South Venice subdivision in 1955, which now has more than 20,000 residents.
It’s considered the largest subdivision in Sarasota County.
