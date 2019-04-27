A South Venice man with a history of violence toward women was sentenced Tuesday to the minimum mandatory jail time of 25 years for molesting a child under 12. He could have received life.
According to Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reports, in February 2018 the victim was attending a party for one of Nicky Joe Pasquale’s kids. When the party ended, the girl asked Pasquale to call her father to pick her up, but he didn’t. Instead, he offered her a ride home and took the girl by the hand and led her to his car. He was driving her home when he pulled her toward him in the front seat and inappropriately touched the girl.
A jury found Pasquale, 45, a self defense and martial arts instructor, guilty of molestation and battery on Feb. 1. Pasquale was also deemed a sexual predator and was placed on the sexual offender registry.
Records in Sarasota County shows five previous arrests involving domestic battery or related crimes over a two year period.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Adrian King, 27, 500 block of Peach Street, Venice. Charges: probation violation, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: None.
Ricky Naylor, 60, 200 block of Bailey Road, Venice. Charges: driving with expired license for more than six months, driving with license plate not attached to vehicle, knowingly driving while license suspended. Bond: $360.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Michael Farrington, 43, 5600 block of Varet Road, Venice. Charges: contempt of court, driving while license suspended. Bond: $300.
Ivan Shkrobut, 54, 6200 block of Raven Road, Venice. Charge: battery, commit felony battery with injuries. Bond: $1,500.
Marina Truelove, 30, 20000 block of Isabella Circle, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Cody Wendland, 31, 200 block of Venice East Boulevard, Venice. Charges: grand theft of automobile, driving while license suspended, possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,120.
— Compiled by Greg Giles and Tom Harmening
