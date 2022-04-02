FORT MYERS — The Coastal and Heartland National Estuary Partnership will be hosting a climate summit both virtually and in Fort Myers on April 7 and 8.
The 2022 Southwest Florida Climate Summit will be available online and in-person at the Collaboratory in Fort Myers from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on both days.
It will feature experts exchanging ideas on expanding the region’s capacity to respond to climate challenges and to build climate resilience in communities.
There will also be audience question-and-answer sessions.
Topics in the summit include regional climate changes, and climate impacts to local communities including food, health and culture.
There will also be many presenters from various organizations in the two-day event, including the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Seminole Tribe of Florida, and academic institutions such as Florida Atlantic University and Florida Gulf Coast Water School.
Climate leaders, including Senator Marc Rubio and U.S. Department of Interior Assistant Secretary for Fish and Wildlife and Parks Shannon Estenoz, will have addresses at the event.
“With continued sea level rise, severity and frequency of severe storms and wildfires, and other climatic changes occurring here in Southwest Florida, it is imperative that we accelerate our efforts to build more resilient communities,” said Jennifer Hecker, the executive director of the Coastal & Heartland National Estuary Partnership.
“The Climate Summit is intended to convene climate professionals and the public to advance collective climate work in our region.”
Online registration is required in advance. The event is free for virtual attendees and $25 for both days to attend in person; however, it is free for students.
