Left: From left, Cindy Mogford and Marta Learman created lovely wardrobe finds of fancy hats and boas, giving young women attending the Venice Baptist Church Esther’s Extravaganza Spa Day a chance to dress up for a glamour shot after an afternoon of pampering.
Esther, portrayed by Kelvina Darling, reads the Biblical story of Queen Esther to the group of young women from the 180 house at the Venice Baptist Church Esther’s Extravaganza Spa Day.
Whitney Williams gives Ashley Aular a special hairstyle. Having someone brush your hair offers a special pampered feeling.
Above: Marylynn Wheatley gives manicures at the Venice First Baptist Church Esther’s Extravaganza Spa Day, giving everyone a chance to feel pampered. She was obviously serious about her work.
Cindy Charland, a member of the First Baptist Church of Venice and a Faith Community nurse, had the idea of doing something for the First Baptist Church neighbors at the 180 House Youth for Christ on Miami Avenue.
Her idea was a spa day for the teens. Thirty-five ladies of First Baptist agreed, and Esther’s Extravaganza became a reality.
To help make the day meaningful, the group planned special events, decorations and spa pampering at the church hall. Biblical Esther received beauty treatments, was groomed to be attractive for the King and was eventually chosen to be the queen.
Kelvina Darling dressed as Queen Esther and told the 19 teenagers the story of Queen Esther. They learned of her beauty and more importantly of her courage that gave her the opportunity to save her Jewish people from murder.
At the Extravaganza, teens enjoyed manicures, facials and hair styles. They experienced psalm readings, nutritious snacks and fun photo opportunities.
The teens experienced God’s love, care and fun through this time of intergenerational fellowship.
It was clear Cindy Charland and her crew worked hours planning the day and collecting donations. All spa stations were pristine.
The feathered hats and boas gave the church ladies and teens a chance for some dress up fun. Who hasn’t wants to dress up fancy and take a glamour shot?
Three cheers to this team.
The 180 House offers Venice Youth a place they can belong. It is located at 328 Miami Ave. Send email to the180house@gmail.com.
Some of Our Best
The special people of this week are Cindy Charland and The Lakefront Women of Venice who created Esther’s Extravaganza, a terrific spa day for teens.
It gave each girl who attended a chance to develop her mind, body and spirit.
The festive decorations made the event inviting. A pretty banner welcomed teens to their special day. Costumes added to the fun.
The various spa stations were well staffed with friendly people encouraging chit-chat and laughter. It was heartwarming to see the fun everybody was having.
It was nice to see the girls enjoying being pampered. By the look on their faces, it seemed they were feeling loved.
Three cheers to the 35 ladies who became the Pamper Team at Esther’s Extravaganza. They proved there are many ways to do God’s work on earth.
They are the crew who make Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.
