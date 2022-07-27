Cindy Charland, a member of the First Baptist Church of Venice and a Faith Community nurse, had the idea of doing something for the First Baptist Church neighbors at the 180 House Youth for Christ on Miami Avenue.

Her idea was a spa day for the teens. Thirty-five ladies of First Baptist agreed, and Esther’s Extravaganza became a reality.


Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments