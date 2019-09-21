The South County Tiger Bay Club meeting Thursday afternoon lived up to its reputation for having lively discussions with a election forum featuring candidates for three seats on the Venice City Council.
The forum was held in conjunction with the Sertoma Club of Venice and the Venice-Nokomis Rotary Club. Both service clubs include members who are active in the community and local politics.
There were accusations by both mayoral candidates present about providing misinformation.
Mayoral candidate Ron Feinsod, a retired camera store owner who founded Indivisible Venice, a left-leaning political group, accused candidate Bob Daniels, a current Venice City Council Member, of getting his figures wrong after Daniels mixed up the budgets of two different projects at a previous campaign forum.
Daniels is running on his record and often cites budget figures to make the case that he’s been part of a majority on the Council that has been fiscally responsible.
“I’m a little concerned about Bob’s grasp of the figures,” Feinsod said.
Daniels returned the volley, stating that Feinsod is being supported by former Council Member Sue Lang and former Mayor Ed Mayor, who he said cost the city millions in taxpayer dollars.
Lang recently issued an email blast supporting Feinsod and Tim Brady, who worked in marketing at a tech company. Brady is running for Seat No. 6, currently held by Daniels, and is facing political newcomer Joe Neunder.
Feinsod and Brady both pointed to an editorial that came out in the Orlando Sentinel on Sept. 18, titled “The Villages proves the big Florida lie: Growth does not pay for itself,” as proof of their concerns about development run amok, and the city’s failure to plan for growth.
The opinion piece goes on to basically state that an incremental raise in taxes would have been better than the 25% increase in taxes the Sumter County Commission will vote on next week.
Feinsod’s and Brady’s comments seemed to imply the Council should have been raising taxes all along, something the current Venice City Council has been loathe to do.
A quick check of the Sumter County website, where The Villages is located, however, states it only collects impact fees for road improvements and fire services. And the road fees are less than $1,000 in retirement areas, which includes The Villages.
Sarasota County, however, collects impact fees in nine service areas — EMS, fire, general government, justice, law enforcement, library, mobility, parks and education — totaling an estimated $14,000 per unit.
The Venice City Council last year established its own law enforcement and fire impact fees to ensure those dollars are spent in the city and not on projects elsewhere in the county.
One of the questions presented by moderator and former School Board member Laura Benson touched on the social media criticism that “I’ve heard Council hasn’t done anything” on key issues.
That provoked a response from each candidate on whether they support the current Council or not.
“There’s a lot of things they’ve done well, but a lot they can do better,” said Brady, such as aerating ponds to filter out nutrients. “It would not cost a lot for all the developers out there (and) it’s not a new issue. If you have a shred of environmentalist in you, we should have attended to these things 10 years ago.”
Brady’s opponent, Neunder, said he’s been “very pleased with our Council and especially our city manager.”
“If you look at the quality of life here … I am proud to be here,” he said. “It does start with the Venice Council. I am happy to carry your message.”
Seat 5 candidate Nick Pachota said he admired the current Council.
“To (filter) out the B.S. and do their job … it’s an amazing task. I love where I think our current Council is heading,” Pachota said.
If elected, he’d start with improving the relationship between county leaders and city leaders, he added.
Feinsod, too, said council had accomplished a lot in the past decade.
“It was a lot of lack of maintenance. They’ve done a good job in a lot of areas,” Feinsod said. “My issues have to do with a number of things neglected. The rate of development has made it no longer the small city people want it to be. We’re moving away from that.”
He said a number of businesses closed down recently due to red tide and the downtown improvement project because no one didn’t listen to local input, and it should have been completed at night.
Brady added that “rather than just talk about red tide, we should be doing something about it.”
Daniels said the current Council has taken a leadership role in the state when it comes to water quality issues.
“To say that we’ve done nothing … this is (an example of) on-the-job training,” he said, being critical of Brady’s comment.
Ed Taylor, a Tiger Bay Club member and businessman, criticized Feinsod for saying local business owners were not involved in planning of the downtown improvement project.
“Countless people were here (and involved). There were multiple meetings about the downtown project. To say the merchants were not engaged … you’re disconnected,” Taylor said.
Work obligations kept mayoral candidate Frankie Abbruzzino and Seat 5 candidate Debbie Sanacore from attending the forum.
