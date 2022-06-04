topical Special events, fundraisers coming to Farmers Market New managers looking to build on success By BOB MUDGE Senior Writer Jun 4, 2022 41 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Independent Jones, the incoming manager of the Venice Farmers Market, started the Lakewood Ranch market in 2017. PHOTO COURTESY OF ANGELL MEDIA HOUSE VENICE — If you’re starting a business to put on events featuring independent bands with the goal of keeping up with the Joneses, what do you call it?Independent Jones, of course.Morgan Bettes Angell is the CEO and owner of the company, which was just awarded a one-year renewable lease to manage the Venice Farmers Market.Current manager Lee Perron is retiring in July at the end of his five-year agreement with the city.“We’re thrilled,” said Angell, whose company is also involved in several other farmers markets as well as event promotion.The Venice market is strong and well-established, she said, and Independent Jones is ready to take it to the next level.The name was suggested by co-founder Wade Hamilton when they were chatting in a bar one day, she said. They were looking for something strong that embraced everyone. Hamilton suggested “Independent Jones,” a riff on Harrison Ford’s character Indiana Jones. They tried out about 20 other names before settling on it, she said.“It just stuck,” she said.They’re hoping to bring in some vendors they have relationships with in their other markets, and also to “shake the tree” a little bit to attract new ones from the Venice area, Angell said.In addition, they’ll be adding special events and fundraisers, trying to make the market — and downtown Venice — a place for people to congregate even if they don’t usually shop the market.Later, she said, they would be interested in reviving markets at Wellen Park and in North Port.First, though, they want to build on Perron’s success with growing the Venice market. Community input about that is welcome, Angell said.“We want to hear from you,” she said. “Get involved.”You can do that through the market’s website, bit.ly/3GH5n16, or its Facebook page, bit.ly/3GH2bmd.Learn more about Independent Jones at bit.ly/3NTNbUu. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Venice Farmers Market Independent Jones Trending Now Motorcycle, car crash leaves two critical in hospital Man missing in the Venice area Former Venice JV coach accused of having sex with student Details released for Venice car crash in mid-May Venice business sues former manager for $2.2M Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Motorcycle, car crash leaves two critical in hospital Man missing in the Venice area Former Venice JV coach accused of having sex with student Details released for Venice car crash in mid-May Venice business sues former manager for $2.2M Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
