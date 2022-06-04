LWR market

Independent Jones, the incoming manager of the Venice Farmers Market, started the Lakewood Ranch market in 2017.

VENICE — If you’re starting a business to put on events featuring independent bands with the goal of keeping up with the Joneses, what do you call it?

Independent Jones, of course.

Morgan Bettes Angell is the CEO and owner of the company, which was just awarded a one-year renewable lease to manage the Venice Farmers Market.

Current manager Lee Perron is retiring in July at the end of his five-year agreement with the city.

“We’re thrilled,” said Angell, whose company is also involved in several other farmers markets as well as event promotion.

The Venice market is strong and well-established, she said, and Independent Jones is ready to take it to the next level.

The name was suggested by co-founder Wade Hamilton when they were chatting in a bar one day, she said. They were looking for something strong that embraced everyone.


Hamilton suggested “Independent Jones,” a riff on Harrison Ford’s character Indiana Jones. They tried out about 20 other names before settling on it, she said.

“It just stuck,” she said.

They’re hoping to bring in some vendors they have relationships with in their other markets, and also to “shake the tree” a little bit to attract new ones from the Venice area, Angell said.

In addition, they’ll be adding special events and fundraisers, trying to make the market — and downtown Venice — a place for people to congregate even if they don’t usually shop the market.

Later, she said, they would be interested in reviving markets at Wellen Park and in North Port.

First, though, they want to build on Perron’s success with growing the Venice market. Community input about that is welcome, Angell said.

“We want to hear from you,” she said. “Get involved.”

You can do that through the market’s website, bit.ly/3GH5n16, or its Facebook page, bit.ly/3GH2bmd.

Learn more about Independent Jones at bit.ly/3NTNbUu.

