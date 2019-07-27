STAFF REPORT

Acting on a recommendation from Public Works Director James Clinch, the city of Venice has lowered the speed limit on West Miami and West Tampa avenues to 20 mph. The change will “increase pedestrian safety and improve the walkability of the Venice Downtown district,” according to a city press statement. The speed limit on these two streets now matches the speed limit on West Venice Avenue through downtown.

