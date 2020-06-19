VENICE — A self-reporting database hosted by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection continues to show periodic spills of wastewater throughout Sarasota and Charlotte counties.
Charlotte County Utilities reported two spills that were the result of pipe failures, while Sarasota County reported five.
“The goal of Charlotte County Utilities is to have zero spills of wastewater. Unfortunately, due to the size and age of the system, spills are sometimes unavoidable,” said Caroline Wannall, public relations manager with the Charlotte County Utilities Department.
“The department is proactive in its effort to replace aging equipment and continues to train staff to reduce the overall number of spills,” she said.
As part of Sarasota County’s consent order, the result of being sued by environmental groups, the public utilities department has implemented several changes for 2020.
These changes, which are specific to the troubled Bee Ridge Water Reclamation Facility, were approved by the Sarasota County Board of County Commissioners in 2019.
The changes were designed to improve service infrastructure and connections, and offer greater protections to our local watershed by reducing nutrient loading and extend the life of our aquifers.
The Bee Ridge plant is scheduled to be converted to an Advanced Wastewater Treatment facility by 2025.
The latest spills include:
• On June 8, Sarasota County reported a manifold connector on a 24-inch force main failed in the 2500 block of Honore Avenue in Sarasota, causing 15,000 gallons of raw sewage to spill into a roadside swale and into an adjacent stormwater pond. Public Works crews recovered 10,000 gallons of combined sewage and stormwater.
• On June 6, Charlotte County reported a hole was found in 20-inch iron wastewater pipeline on Red Oak Lane. An estimated 150,000 gallons spilled, with 125,000 gallons collected by a vacuum truck. The remaining 25,000 gallons entered a storm drain flowing to the Lion Heart Waterway.
• On June 2, Charlotte County reported a 350-gallon raw wastewater spill after a 12-inch PVC main failed in the 2500 block of Harbor Boulevard in Port Charlotte. All 350 gallons entered a storm drain flowing to the Elkcam Waterway.
• On May 31, Sarasota County reported a spill in the 2500 block of Border Road, serviced by the Venice Gardens Water Reclamation Facility. Public Works crews discovered a manifold connector had been hit by a vehicle. Approximately 5,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled into a roadside swale and an adjacent stormwater ditch. Staff recovered 4,400 gallons of combined stormwater and sewage.
• In Sarasota, a lift station spill caused roughly 3,000 gallons to flow into a storm water system that discharges to Whitaker Bayou. On May 19, crews pulled 40,000 gallons from the bayou via tanker trucks as part of the clean up process.
• Another Bee Ridge WRF Service Area spill in Sarasota was reported on Feb. 26 at the Fruitville Master Lift Station on Lakewood Ranch Boulevard. Debris became entangled with floats used to control the pumps, according to a report. Roughly 4,500 gallons of raw sewage spilled, entering a stormwater retention pond. Crews removed 30,000 gallons of sewage and surface water as part of the clean up process.
• A week earlier Sarasota County reported another spill in the Bee Ridge WRF Service Area. In that instance, a 3-inch reclaimed water line had ruptured, spilling 170,500 gallons of reclaimed water into a grassy area of the former Meadowood treatment plant. Approximately 25,000 gallons was recovered. Another 30,000 gallons entered a water canal that leads into the Phillippi Creek basin.
Sarasota County is under court order to make improvements at the Bee Ridge facility after numerous spills.
The $157 million project isn’t expected to be complete until 2025.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.