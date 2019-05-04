Since last Friday, one Area car wash has seen over 5,500 cars come in. This averages out to 785 cars per day, with two days in particular tipping the scales at over 900 cars.
Usually, though, the Coastal Express Car Wash in Port Charlotte sees 500 cars on average pull through to get a good washing.
This increase of business is no surprise, though. As people drive their cars along the highways, their windshields are getting caked with more and more bugs that come in a gross, package deal: It’s lovebug season.
With a team of nine, “our guys are working overtime,” said Thomas Klein, the car wash’s owner.
What even is a lovebug? The lovebug is a type of fly. They’re small, black, with red areas behind their head, according to the University of Florida’s Entomology and Nematology department.
A generation of adult lovebugs lasts about four weeks, typically between April through May, and August through September. However, lovebugs can be found year-round in Florida, just in less noticeable numbers.
Females lay, on average, 350 gray, irregularly-shaped eggs in the soil under partially decayed vegetation matter. They stay in the egg for about a week, then emerge as baby lovebugs, or larvae. For these larvae to thrive for three to six months, they need moisture, slightly decomposed plants to munch on and favorable soil temperatures.
Then, similar to a butterfly, when baby lovebugs are ready to mature, they stay in their pupal phase for roughly seven to nine days.
An intense connectionAdult males swarm over the areas where female pupas are, waiting for them to emerge. “Mating will begin almost immediately after a female emerges,” said Joyce Fassenbender, a biology instructor at Florida Gulf Coast University.
The pair falls to the ground, where they begin mating. The male turns 180 degrees, where the bugs look like one. The two stay like this for two to three days before they separate.
Usually the bugs only have one mate, Fassenbender said. After laying her eggs, the female dies two to four days later.
They’re useful, and annoyingSurprisingly, lovebugs serve an actual purpose other than giving local car washes a busy season.
Lovebugs are most beneficial when they are larvae.
“They break down dead and decaying plant matter,” Fassenbender said, “which returns the nutrients from those plants back to the soil. This helps fertilize the soil for the next generation of plants.”
However, the adults are known as a nuisance. The flies are attracted to highways, and as a result spatter on the hood and windshield of a car.
And people with white cars might suffer more, as the adults “seem to be attracted to light-colored surfaces,” according to information from the University of Florida.
What’s worse is the juices of squashed lovebugs are acidic and can damage the paint of cars. Large numbers of lovebugs can overheat engines and clog radiators.
“It’s a good idea to wash any squashed bugs off of the windshield and rest of the car at the earliest opportunity,” Fassenbender said.
Klein says to make sure you don’t let the dead lovebugs sit too long on your car. “No carwash will remove bugs that have baked in the sun.”
But, most importantly, lovebugs are harmless.
“They aren’t poisonous or venomous,” Fassenbender said, serving as a source of food for certain birds, like robins and quail, and several species of fungi.
