It’s that time of season. Time to change your clock ahead one hour as part of Daylight Saving Time.
Officially, clocks should be set forward one hour on Sunday, March 10, at 2 a.m.
And don’t forget to change your vehicle clock, too.
While you’re at it, change your smoke alarm batteries.
Fire fighters take time each year to remind residents it’s the perfect time to change out smoke alarm.
“Remember, hear the beep where you sleep,” warns the Venice Fire Department.
Every bedroom needs a working smoke alarm. Smoke alarms save lives by giving people an opportunity to escape a fire before it’s too late, say fire fighters.
The U.S Fire Administration recommends replacing all smoke alarms in your home every 10 years.
Some statistics:
• Three out of five home fire deaths result from fires in properties without working smoke alarms.
• More than one-third (38 percent) of home fire deaths result from fires in which no smoke alarms are present.
• The risk of dying in a home fire is cut in half in homes with working smoke alarms.
Change your smoke alarm batteries every six months. Hard-wired smoke alarms should have the back-up battery replaced once a year. Never disable a smoke alarm during cooking or other activities. If an alarm has frequent false alarms, replace the unit. Replace all smoke alarms in your home every 10 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.