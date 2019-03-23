It was a total team effort March 16 when members of Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary, Boy Scout Troop 36, the Lemon Bay High School Manta Rays football team, the Englewood Cats and others converged on historic Lemon Bay Cemetery.
The volunteers pulled weeds, cut grass, cleaned headstones, installed a brand-new fence and gave the cemetery a good bit of TLC.
The cemetery is now is good condition for National Vietnam Veterans Day, March 29.
The Englewood Chamber of Commerce invites the community to come to the cemetery at 8 a.m. that day to decorate veterans graves with small American flags.
Following the flag-placing ceremony, everyone is invited across the street to the chamber’s community room for a brief program. Breakfast will follow courtesy of Mason Financial Group, Karin Dubbs, Keller Williams Realty Gold and The Windsor of Venice.
Keith and Laurie Farlow of Farlow’s on the Water will provide the flags.
For more information, visit EnglewoodChamber.com or call 941-474-5511.
