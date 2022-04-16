April is a time to celebrate Spring and new beginnings. Music, art exhibits, holiday celebrations, and outdoor fun make this a great time to be on Florida’s Historic Coast.
Read on for details about the events taking place this week on Florida’s Historic Coast.
Today: Karen Hampton Exhibition: Origins
Karen Hampton’s Origins is on exhibition at the Crisp-Ellert Art Museum. Hampton’s work utilizes hand-woven textiles, digital prints and embroidery on cloth, and hand dyed fabrics to consider her own lineage, and how these individuals are connected to Black American history within Spanish Florida, the United States, and the African Diaspora.
Crisp-Ellert Art Museum is located at 48 Sevilla St., St. Augustine. The Gallery is open noon — 4 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is free.
Saturday and Sunday: Picturing a Nation: American Art from the Lightner Museum
Picturing a Nation is a major installation of American paintings and sculpture from the Lightner Museum’s permanent collection.
From America’s great vistas and natural wonders, to intimate scenes of St. Augustine, Picturing a Nation presents a vibrant vision of America on a local and national scale through late-19th and early 20th century American art.
The exhibition runs through September 30. Lightner Museum is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Tickets are $17 for adults, $14 for seniors and students and $10 ages 12-17, under 11 are free. Lightner Museum, 75 King St., St. Augustine. lightnermuseum.org.
Also at Lightner Museum — Bouke de Vries: War & Pieces
This exhibition of London-based Dutch artist Bouke De Vries’ War & Pieces has been described as a “masterwork” by art critics. The monumental artwork, crafted from thousands of fragments of porcelain, reimagines the decorative centerpieces that adorned seventeenth- and eighteenth-century banquet tables.
Dana Hargrove: Iceland Series
Iceland Series offers intimately scaled paintings, synthesized versions of the natural landscape, where organic forms are tamed and organized to highlight mankind’s ongoing subordination of nature.
The Lincolnville Museum and Cultural Center, St. Augustine Historical Society, and Crisp-Ellert Art Museum, present this multi-institutional exhibition and panel series. The exhibition and panel series are inspired by the lived experiences of writer, curator, wife, and mother Shawana Brooks, and celebrate the resilience of Black mothers through the lens of visual and literary art, and historical and archival objects.
Lincolnville Museum and Cultural Center, 102 M.L. King Avenue, St. Augustine. Open Saturday from 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors and military, $5 for students with ID. St. Augustine Historical Society, 14 St. Francis Street, St. Augustine. Open daily from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for students with ID.
Saturday and Sunday: Miniature Marvels at St. Augustine Art Association
Masterpieces do not always have to be big and grand to make a huge impression.
Sometimes it is the smaller things that solicit a closer and more intimate observation from the viewer. Experience a visually enthralling exhibit as you immerse yourself in a world of minuscule sights.
The works in this exhibit are no larger than 12 inches and reveal little marvels in a vast range of mediums and subjects. This exhibit will take place at the St. Augustine Art Association, 22 Marine Street in historic downtown. Gallery Hours are Tuesdays through Sundays 1-4 p.m.
The Miniature Marvels exhibit can be viewed in person and online at staaa.org.
Through May 1 in St. Augustine
St. Augustine Art Association’s Spring Members Show
The St. Augustine Art Association presents the 2022 Spring Members Art Show! The Spring Members Show is on display both in-gallery and online through May 1. All of the artwork is for sale unless labeled NFS.
Art sales benefit the artists, programs of the St. Augustine Art Association, and bring joy to the buyer. Gallery Hours are Tuesdays — Sundays from 1-4 p.m. St. Augustine Art Association, 22 Marine St., St. Augustine. staaa.org
