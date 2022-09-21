St Petersburg Shakespeare Festival is back in Williams Park with an all-woman production of “Twelfth Night”.
It will be held in the park in downtown St. Petersburg, Sept 30, Oct 1 to 2, and Oct. 7 to 9.
All performances start at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free. Donations are gratefully appreciated.
Bring your lawn chair or blanket and for Shakespeare under the stars.
An all-woman cast
Shakespeare’s hilarious tale of love, cross dressing, gender-misidentification, secret crushes, and sexual chicanery kicks off St. Pete Shakes 22-23 season. This production is directed by Clareann Despain and features an all-woman cast.
The idea for the all-female production is the brainchild of SPSF founder Veronica Leone Matthews, and has been in the works for sometime, waiting semi-patiently through the pandemic to finally be brought to the Williams Park stage.
“Twelfth Night is one of Shakespeare’s most accessible plays in terms of language and one of his silliest,” said director Clareann Despain. “So it’s great for Shakespeare aficionados and those with little or no prior experience of the Bard.”
This production reflects St Pete Shakes intention to bring quality Shakespeare performance through traditional and non-traditional staging, and to make Shakespeare accessible and fun.
“Something I love about Shakespeare is that the comedy of cross dressing usually centers on mistaken identity rather than the perceived violation of heteronormative gender norms,” Desdain said. “The laughter that this queering provokes tends to arise from delight not derision.
“Our all-woman cast revels in the myriad delights afforded by the text — queer and otherwise. We’ve packed it full of contemporary references without changing a word. I think folks who might normally avoid Shakespeare will find plenty to please them in this production.”
St Petersburg Shakespeare Festival is a professional theater company dedicated to generating cultural engagement in St Petersburg and Bay Area community through the works of William Shakespeare.
The festival offers community enrichment through innovative educational opportunities, local arts partnerships, and quality live performances. Arts and culture are for all the community.
“We are pleased and excited to bring this event to St Petersburg and we look forward to doing so for many years to come,” said Producing Artistic Director, GJ Thompson.
For more information, visit: stpeteshakefest.org
