VENICE — Planning and Zoning Director Roger Clark took a few minutes at the end of Tuesday's brief Planning Commission meeting to talk about something he hopes the members won't have to work on.
Counties and municipalities are required to evaluate their comprehensive plan periodically to ensure compliance with state law.
The comp plan provides "the principles, guidelines, standards, and strategies for the orderly and balanced future economic, social, physical, environmental, and fiscal development of the area that reflects community commitments to implement the plan and its elements," Florida Statute Section 163.3177(a) states.
Venice's current comp plan was the result of a "complete overhaul" of the previous one that won't need to be repeated, Clark said.
Staff is looking through it to see what may need to be updated, he said, and the review isn't expected to turn up a lot. If that's the case, there's time to make changes before June 2024, when the city has to advise the state whether it needs to undertake an update.
Avoiding one would save staff and the Planning Commission a lot of work and the expense of hiring a consultant, which Clark said he doesn't want to do.
And if an update is necessary, he said, relatively little work should be required and the city would have a year to accomplish it.
Other items
The only substantive piece of business before the Planning Commission Tuesday was a city-initiated rezoning of the Sawgrass community.
The land was annexed in the late 1990s but never given a city zoning designation even though more than 500 homes have been built there.
The Commission voted 6-0 to recommend City Council approval of a rezoning to planned-unit development.
Clark alerted the commissioners that they might need to hold a special meeting in July.
City boards typically don't meet during the last two weeks of the month or the first two weeks of August, when the Council is on its summer break. But the Commission's first meeting of the month would be on July 4.
"We're not going to be here, but if you want to meet, go ahead," Clark said.
A meeting isn't planned, he said, but may be necessary because of some time-sensitive projects that are under review.
