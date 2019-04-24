Though other parts of the country took the brunt of it, last week’s major storm was a reminder of the severe weather that can affect the area.
The Gondolier Sun‘s 2019 Hurricane Expo on Friday and Saturday will offer residents all the information they need to prepare for, survive and recover from similar and more severe weather events.
“We’re here to prepare you, not scare you,” said meteorologist Bob Harrigan of ABC 7, the media sponsor.
According to Venice Public Information Officer Lorraine Anderson, about 2,000 people attended last year’s Expo. The city is the event co-host.
Hurricane season begins June 1 and runs through Nov. 30. As of April 4, the forecasters at Colorado State University were predicting a slightly below average season: five hurricanes (the 1981-2010 average is 6.4); 13 named storms (12.1) and two major (category 3, 4 or 5) hurricanes (2.7).
That would appear to be fairly good news for Southwest Florida, but as the forecast cautions, “Coastal residents are reminded that it only takes one hurricane making landfall to make it an active season for them, and they need to prepare the same for every season, regardless of how much activity is predicted.”
Preparation can begin with advice from the experts at the free Expo, including Venice Police Lt. Andy Leisenring and Fire Chief Shawn Carvey on city preparation and response; City Engineer Kathleen Weeden on flood mitigation and stormwater management; media sponsor WWSB’s meteorologist Bob Harrigan; and Sarasota County Emergency Management Chief Ed McCrane.
Also presenting will be Phil Snyder, executive director of the Suncoast Humane Society, on caring and preparing for your pets; Steve Guetschow, of the American Red Cross of Central Florida, on his organization’s role during a hurricane; and Col. Kurt A. Hoffman, of the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, giving a law enforcement perspective on hurricanes.
Other topics will include the role of emergency services; evacuation centers and the county transportation plan; common myths and misconceptions; and what to do following a hurricane.
In addition to the presentations, vendors onsite will be offering invaluable hurricane- and storm-related information, products and services.
Raffles and other giveaways are planned. According to Anderson, the city will raffle three weather radios with batteries.
Food and drinks will be available for purchase from Chick-fil-A.
The Expo takes place Friday, April 26, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday, April 27, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis Ave.
The premier sponsor is Jansen Shutters & Windows, and Venice Regional Bayfront Health is the supporting sponsor.
Blood donors will get a $5 Publix gift card from Suncoast Blood Bank.
For more information, visit: Facebook.com/HurricaneExpoVeniceFL.
