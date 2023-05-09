VENICE — There's $8 million in the state budget for widening Laurel Road to four lanes. Now, the city of Venice, the county and developer Pat Neal have to wait to see if the funds dodge Gov. Ron DeSantis' veto pen.
Unlike the president, the state's governor has line-item veto authority, so he can strike items without needing to reject the entire document.
Maryann Grgic, spokesperson for Neal Communities, which plans to handle the project, told the City Council Tuesday that "we're hopeful of a positive outcome" when the budget lands on DeSantis' desk in a couple of weeks or so.
He'll have 15 days to act, she said.
State Rep. James Buchanan and State Sen. Joe Gruters pushed for the money in their respective chambers, emphasizing how a wider road would enhance public safety, both in general and for hurricane evacuation, she said.
She urged Council members to email the governor's office to urge him not to veto the funding.
The appropriation represents about half the current estimated cost of widening the road and installing bike lanes, sidewalks, stormwater facilities, a traffic signal at the intersection with Jacaranda Boulevard and a 10-foot-wide multi-use recreational trail.
Ideally, there would be enough money to make that a 12-foot MURT, Charles Hines told the Council.
"Ten feet is tight," he said. "It's dangerous."
Hines, program director for Gulf Coast Trail under the Trust for Public Land, is working to enhance the connectivity of trails in the region, and especially to branch out more to the east.
"The Legacy Trail is awesome but it's isolated," he said.
There's also money for the state trail program in the budget, he said, but it, too, has to get past the governor and then be allocated.
Mayor Nick Pachota said the wider MURT "seems like a no-brainer."
Neal has already committed to extending it from just east of Fire Station No. 3, the project's eastern boundary, to the Venice Myakka River Park trailhead, Grgic said.
The other major uncertainty is whether the county will approve a traffic signal at the entrance to the Venetian Golf & River Club.
The project includes one at Jacaranda Boulevard, and modeling shows it's "absolutely needed," said Ben Quartemaine, the project engineer. But state standards, which the county follows, generally preclude installing another one within a quarter mile.
Attorney Jeff Boone, who represents Neal, said that exceptions can be made, and the volume of traffic on Laurel Road and the fact that Jacaranda Boulevard doesn't continue north past it would be grounds to argue for one.
However, he said, it won't be approved without anything on the south side of Laurel Road, which is where Neal is seeking permission to build a shopping center.
That project comes before the Council on May 23.
Still, Boone said, the team is optimistic about the second signal, because "the county always says no at first."
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council:
• Adopted an ordinance amending the Land Development Code with changes negotiated with Venice Unites.
• Heard first reading of a staff-initiated ordinance further amending the Land Development Code.
• Heard first reading of an ordinance amending code provisions regarding false alarms from alarm systems.
• Approved placing a Venice Area Beautification Inc. sea turtle sculpture near 200 W. Miami Ave.
• Adopted a resolution promoting sustainability in the design and construction of public buildings in the city.
• Adopted a resolution shrinking the Utility Rate Stakeholder's Work Group from nine to five members due to a lack of volunteers.
• Recognized Jon Preiksat and Robert Young for their service on the Code Enforcement Board, which has been disbanded.
• Proclaimed May 20-26, 2023, as "National Safe Boating Week."
• Proclaimed May 21-27, 2023, as "National Public Works Week."
• Proclaimed May 21-27, 2023, as "EMS Week."
• Proclaimed May 21-27, 2023, as "Nurses and Hospitals Week."
