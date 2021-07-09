VENICE — When it was finally released, the state’s July 2 COVID-19 Weekly Situation Report showed a 35% increase in cases and a 1.4 percentage point rise in testing positivity.
This week was worse.
The July 9 report shows a 48% increase in cases, from 16,031 to 23,697, more than double the number reported a month ago and the most since early May.
It’s the third straight week cases have increased after weeks of declining numbers.
The positivity rate rose 50%, from 5.2% to 7.8%, the highest rate since the week beginning April 9.
The state ceased releasing COVID-19 statistics to the public on a daily basis at the beginning of June but it still reports them every day to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
According to the CDC website, Florida’s rolling seven-day positivity rate has increased every day since June 14 — 23 consecutive days through July 7, the last date available.
The CDC also shows that the state reported 4,840 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday — the most since May 1.
The rate of cases per 100,000 population went up from 72.7 cases per 100,000 to 107.8 per 100,000, according to the latest state report.
The July 2 report showed that nine of the state’s 67 counties had rates of more than 100 cases per 100,000 population. This week 24 did, and four had rates of more than 200 cases per 100,000 population.
In 18 of those 24 counties — including all four with rates over 200 cases per 100,000 — the vaccination rate was lower than the state rate of 58% among the 12-and-up population.
Baker County reported a positivity rate of 22.9% and 294.5 cases per 100,000 population. Its vaccination rate is 29%.
The group of 24 counties also included Dade County (73% vaccinated) and Broward County (66%), which were hardest hit by the pandemic past year.
The state’s vaccination rate remained at 58% though it ticked up by 1 percentage point for six of the seven age groups the statistic is broken into.
Only about 8,000 people ages 65 and up got vaccinated, not enough to register an increase in the percentage for the group.
In half of the state’s counties — 33 out of 67 — the vaccination rate is below 50%, and in nine of them it’s 30% or below.
Deaths declined again, from 191 to 169, according to the CDC. But the number in the state report for the week is 32.
The number of people vaccinated last week decreased for the fourth straight week, to 207,809.
Local numbers
Though its COVID-19 numbers also increased, Sarasota County fared better this week than much of the state.
The July 9 report shows the county had 230 new cases last week, the most since the state switched to weekly reporting, with a 6% positivity rate and 52.1 cases per 100,000 population.
The previous week there were 141 new cases on 3.5% testing positivity and 32 cases per 100,000 population.
The state also stopped reporting hospital bed usage to the public, but the CDC website shows an 11.11% increase in hospitalizations in the county over the last week, and a 1.21% increase in ICU bed occupancy.
Only 4% of the county’s ICU beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients, according to the CDC.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital reported 18 COVID-19 patients Friday, the most in more than a month. Only two of them were in the ICU, however.
It also had a seven-day positivity rate of 5.4%, the highest in more than four months. The rate for the previous period was 2%.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health had only one COVID-19 patient Friday.
Neither hospital reported a death.
