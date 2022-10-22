 Skip to main content
State is monitoring red tide bloom

Scientists deploy underwater 'gliders' to monitor Gulf, study algae

Mote Red Tide Glider

A glider taking water samples to find red tide is deployed alongside a Mote research boat in this undated file photo.

ENGLEWOOD — State wildlife officials are using underwater gliders to monitor a red tide bloom that was detected off area beaches this week.

Scientists detected the algae, known as Karenia brevis, in multiple samples in Sarasota, Charlotte, Lee and Manasota county waters, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, which emailed a statement Friday.

USF red tide glider

A USF underwater glider is ready to deploy in this undated photo.
Red tide map 10-21-22

The state’s red tide map Friday showed high concentrations of the algae off Nokomis (red) and medium (orange) at Venice Inlet. Samples from Manasota Key this week showed lowe (yellow) concentrations. To see updates of this map, visit myfwc.com/research/redtide/statewide/.
USF red tide glider submerged

A USF underwater glider collects samples of water to determine the concentration of K. brevis (red tide algae) cells are present.


An error occurred