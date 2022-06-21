SARASOTA - After rising for 12 consecutive weeks, the number of new COVID-19 cases in Florida finally leveled off last week.
In fact, the state saw a small decline in cases, the first since the week beginning March 11.
The Department of Health's June 17 Weekly Status Report shows 74,323 new cases for the week beginning June 10, compared to 74,401 the previous week.
Still, the state hadn't experienced that many cases since February, as the omicron surge was winding down.
The report shows 1,397 new cases in Sarasota County and 451 in Charlotte County.
Both counties were below the state rate of 338.2 cases per 100,000 population, with Sarasota County at 316.7 and Charlotte County at 239.8.
However, both counties are considered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still to have a high level of COVID.
Six of the state's 67 counties had higher rates than the state's, with Dade County, at 587.9 cases per 100,000 population, the highest.
While the number of cases may have plateaued, the positivity rate continued to rise, as it has for 13 straight weeks since bottoming out at 1.9% in early March.
The state rate was 17.2% last week and 16.5% the prior one.
A total of 28 of the Florida's 67 counties had a rate higher than the state's, including 11 with a rate over 20%, led by Santa Rosa County at 24.8%.
Sarasota County's rate was 16.5%, down from 17.7% in the previous report. Charlotte County had a rate of 16.6% last week, the same as two weeks ago.
Hospitalizations and ICU occupancy have decreased slightly since a recent peak.
The Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,464 people hospitalized through Monday after the number had risen above 3,500.
ICU occupancy was 323, down from 338 the previous day, though far fewer hospitals reported their numbers on Tuesday.
Locally, however, Sarasota Memorial Hospital reported 79 COVID patients on Tuesday, its highest census since February.
Only four patients were in the ICU, though the seven-day positivity rate remained high, at 14.6%.
SMH has reported five COVID deaths this month, and only one in the past 10 days.
Vaccinations continued their trend as well, with doses administered dropping for the eighth time in 10 weeks.
Just 30,991 doses were given last week, the fewest since early March. The state vaccination rate among its age-5-and-up population has been at 74% since early February.
Florida was the only state that didn't pre-order vaccine for 2-to-5-year-olds, so statistics for that age cohort won't be reported until later.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.