State Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, former county chair for the Republican Party, has filed three water quality related bills.
The bills would ban smoking on public beaches, restore septic inspection rules, and fine local government for sewage spills.
If passed, local government would have two options after a spill: pay a fine of $1 per gallon, or put the cost equivalent of $2 per gallon toward upgrading its system to prevent future spills.
Senate Bill 216 was filed just after a sewage spill on December 20, 2018, when 900,000 gallons of contaminated storm water spilled into Sarasota Bay.
“My bill is not to be vindictive. I don’t want them to pay the fines. I want them to fix the problem,” explained Gruters.
“There’s a lot of depth to the issue of prevention than just slapping a fine on somebody,” argued Suncoast Waterkeeper Andy Mele.
The bill will be heard by a committee in January.
