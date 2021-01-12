TALLAHASSEE — New situation, new scam.
The state has issued a consumer alert about COVID-19 scams, according to a news release from the Attorney General's office.
Scam artists are using the website, Eventbrite, and posing as county health departments, the news release states, to "take or attempt to take payments in exchange for COVID-19 vaccine appointments."
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said there are inquiries underway.
"Consumer Protection investigators and criminal prosecutors in my office are aggressively pursuing reports of scammers taking money in exchange for phony COVID-19 vaccine reservations," she said in the news release. "If you have been a victim of this scam, please contact my office so we can end this fraud and help protect those seeking vaccinations.”
While counties have been tasked with distributing the COVID-19 vaccine, no county is seeking payment for reservations or the shots.
Moody said in the news release that "anyone asking for money in exchange for an appointment is a scam" and watch for official information from local county health departments.
Anyone who sees "suspicious solicitations or COVID-19 vaccine-related advertisements" can contact the Attorney General’s Office at 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or online at MyFloridaLegal.com.
