VENICE — Florida's main COVID-19 statistics — cases, positivity rate and vaccinations — are all still trending downward.
According to the Weekly Situation Report published Feb. 3, the state had 18,819 new cases in the week beginning Jan. 27, which is 2,204 fewer than in the previous week. It was the fourth straight weekly decrease.
There were 132,622 cases reported for the same period in 2022, when the state was on the downside of the omicron surge.
The positivity rate also went down for the fourth consecutive week, dipping to 12.3%
Cases and positivity rate were both at about the same level at the beginning of the month as they were at the beginning of December, when they were starting to rise, peaking at the end of the year.
One statistic did increase since the prior report, however: deaths. The state reported 69 for the week beginning Jan. 27 compared to 47 for the week beginning Jan. 13.
The status reports are only published every two weeks.
As of the latest report, Florida had recorded 85,710 COVID deaths.
Immunizations decreased to 10,292 doses for the week, the fewest since vaccines were introduced.
The state’s overall vaccination rate remained at 73%, with about 6 million people remaining unvaccinated, some due to age or medical conditions.
The Jan. 20 situation report shows that Sarasota County had 317 new COVID cases for the week, or 69.1 per 100,000 population — below the state’s rate of 84.3 per 100,000.
The county’s positivity rate of 9.2% was also below the state’s rate, 12.3%.
Charlotte County reported 160 new cases for a rate of 81.1 per 100,000, and a positivity rate of 11%.
Statewide, 21 of Florida’s 67 counties had more cases per 100,000 population than the state — an increase of one from the previous report — while 29 had a higher positivity rate, two fewer than the prior report.
Three — Collier, Hamilton and Nassau counties — had a rate over 20%.
Glades County had the lowest rate of cases per 100,000, at 21.1, while Madison County had the lowest positivity rate, at 4.3%.
Twelve counties reported that no one received a COVID vaccination during the week, while seven 10 counties showed only one person did.
Sarasota County reported 19 vaccinations and Charlotte County had eight.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital had 55 COVID patients Friday, with three of them in the ICU.
SMH has had 762 deaths due to COVID, according to its website.
