Editor’s Note: This is the final part of a series.
VENICE — Gov. Ron DeSantis is on record saying he’ll sign into law a bill doing away with the state’s concealed-weapon permit program if — perhaps when — one lands on his desk.
Such a law would mean that a concealed weapon could be carried without a license, and without the background check and firearms training currently required in order to get one.
Twenty-five states currently don’t require a license to carry a concealed weapon.
DeSantis has said that Florida will join them before he leaves office.
He’s up for election to a second four-year term in November, though many expect him to be a presidential candidate in 2024.
Bills that would have abolished the permit requirement — instituting so-called “constitutional,” or permitless carry — have failed in the past three sessions but House Speaker-designate Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, says he supports the idea.
Incoming Senate President-designate Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, doesn’t appear to have taken a position yet, but her predecessor, Wilton Simpson, supports it, too.
He’s running as a Republican for commissioner of the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, which oversees the concealed-weapons permit program.
Nikki Fried, the current commissioner, is running for governor as a Democrat on a platform that includes gun law reforms. She called DeSantis’ stance “absurd political pandering from the Governor of a state that has experienced some of the worst mass shootings in our country’s history …” in a statement on the department’s website.
State Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, who’s also the chair of the Republican Party of Florida, said both he and the party generally support constitutional carry. His principal concern about enacting it, he said, is the impact it could have on places where crowds gather in the state, such as at beaches.
“The final bill is going to be interesting,” he said, though he added that “I think we can pass it as early as next session.
Previous bills failed in large part because it wasn’t a subject the majority of members have been focused on, but recent events and the governor’s interest in it have pushed it forward, he said.
The bill proposed this year would also have allowed the open carrying of weapons, which is largely prohibited in Florida today. Gruters said that “constitutional carry is where the governor’s at. That’s the bill I would support.”
Rep. James Buchanan, R-Osprey, didn’t respond to requests for comment.
Venice Police Chief Charlie Thorpe said he has a lot of questions about what permitless carry would mean, with the principle one being “whether it will make our community safer.”
He said he’s a “huge” supporter of the Constitution and the right to bear arms but added that guns are still subject to regulation, and that the permitting process brings some standardization to the carrying of them.
There’s also the matter of whether the state’s laws regarding the open carrying of weapons would be affected, he said.
If that changes too, he said he could foresee the public calling to report people in public with weapons, and officers needing to follow-up on people exercising their rights.
“This one’s tricky, that’s for sure,” he said.
Longtime resident Mike Worthington owns Patriot Gun Shoppe LLC in South Venice, where he buys, sells and trades firearms. He’s an NRA pistol instructor and also a minister.
He said he supports constitutional carry, but with the caveat that people who carry a gun practice with it in order to be competent in the use of it.
“I can’t stress enough the personal responsibility of somebody who owns a firearm not to use it in anger,” he said.
He also said that more needs to be done to help people with mental health issues, especially veterans.
Patricia Brigham is president of Prevent Gun Violence Florida and a former president of the League of Women Voters of Florida, where she started and then chaired its Gun Safety Action Team.
Her organization is dedicated to “smart” gun regulations and “defeating bad gun bills,” she said. Doing away with the licensing of concealed weapons would be one of those, she said.
“There’s no such thing as ‘constitutional’ carry,” she said. “It’s permitless carry.”
A background check would still be required for most gun sales, she said, but applying for a permit also requires providing a photo and fingerprints as well as training.
Without a permit program, she said, “there will very likely be people carrying guns who shouldn’t be. We think it’s a very, very bad idea for Florida.”
Research shows increases in homicides where permitless carry is implemented, she said.
“It won’t solve a problem, it will create more problems,” she said.
As part of the leadership of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, Bishop Frank Dewane, of the Diocese of Venice, has issued or joined in numerous statements regarding gun violence that have called it “a sickness, almost a plague ….”
The conference has urged limitations on buying handguns and the passage of laws to make guns safer, such as locks that only the owner can unlock.
Rabbi Ben Shull, of Jewish Congregation of Venice, said that Judaism “believes in self-defense with force, if necessary, and intervening with force, if necessary, to save the life of another innocent person.”
However, he said, “the Talmud teaches that weapons are, at best, a necessary evil. All things considered equal, Jewish tradition would prefer a world in which there were fewer weapons, not more.”
He offered a quote from a collection of Jewish oral tradition: “A person should not walk around with a sword, bow, shield, lance or spear. Such behavior requires a sin offering.
“Rabbi Eliezer asked, ‘What if they are merely ornaments?’ to which the Sages say, ‘They are shameful.’” (B. Shabbat 63a)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.