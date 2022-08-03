VENICE — Heavy rain can mean standing water, and standing water is a breeding ground for mosquitoes, which can carry dangerous, potentially fatal illnesses.
“With all the rain we’ve had locally, it’s important for residents and visitors to take the appropriate precautions to protect themselves from being bitten by a mosquito in the first place,” said Chuck Henry, administrator of the Department of Health-Sarasota.
The key words are “drain” and “cover,” a DOH news release states.
• Drain water from garbage cans, house gutters, buckets, pool covers or any other containers where sprinkler or rainwater has collected.
• Discard old tires, drums, bottles, cans, pots and pans or other items that aren’t being used.
• Empty and clean birdbaths and pet’s water bowls at least once or twice a week.
• Protect boats and vehicles from rain with tarps that don’t accumulate water.
• Maintain swimming pools in good condition and appropriately chlorinated. Empty plastic swimming pools when not in use.
Cover skin with clothing or repellent.
• Wear shoes, socks and long pants and long sleeves, especially if you work in areas where mosquitoes are present.
• Apply mosquito repellent to bare skin and clothing.
Always use repellents according to the label. Repellents with DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, 2-undecanone and IR3535 are effective.
To determine which repellent is right for you, consider using the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s search tool for skin-applied repellent products at: bit.ly/3bhKQFb
Some repellents are not suitable for children. Use mosquito netting to protect children younger than 2 months old.
• Cover doors and windows with screens to keep mosquitoes out of your house.
• Repair broken screening on windows, doors, porches and patios.
Many of the same precautions offer protection against tick bites, which can also transmit diseases.
