VENICE — Heavy rain can mean standing water, and standing water is a breeding ground for mosquitoes, which can carry dangerous, potentially fatal illnesses.

“With all the rain we’ve had locally, it’s important for residents and visitors to take the appropriate precautions to protect themselves from being bitten by a mosquito in the first place,” said Chuck Henry, administrator of the Department of Health-Sarasota.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments